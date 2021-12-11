Attempted murder suspect arrested after Monday night shooting in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police along with New York State Police have made an arrest of a man who is suspected of shooting an individual in the Face in Ithaca Monday night.

Troy S. Washington, 18, of Ithaca has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in the second degree after a search warrant was conducted on a residence in the 100 block of Graham Road.

Police were given several leads the led to the arrest of Washington, and the recovery of a firearm inside the residence.

Washington is believed to be responsible for the shooting of a man that took place at 222 Elmira Road in front of a Five Guys restaurant Monday night. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Washington was arraigned before an Ithaca City Court Judge and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on a $100,000 bail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.