ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Attempted murder suspect arrested after Monday night shooting in Ithaca

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGPMh_0dJuwFqe00

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police along with New York State Police have made an arrest of a man who is suspected of shooting an individual in the Face in Ithaca Monday night.

Troy S. Washington, 18, of Ithaca has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in the second degree after a search warrant was conducted on a residence in the 100 block of Graham Road.

Police were given several leads the led to the arrest of Washington, and the recovery of a firearm inside the residence.

Ithaca man shot in face; police asking for help to find shooter

Washington is believed to be responsible for the shooting of a man that took place at 222 Elmira Road in front of a Five Guys restaurant Monday night. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Washington was arraigned before an Ithaca City Court Judge and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on a $100,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

One injured after stabbing in Ithaca’s ‘Jungle’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in stable condition after being stabbed in an area in Ithaca known as ‘the Jungle’, Saturday afternoon. On Dec. 11, at 3:46 p.m. Ithaca Police, were dispatched to ‘the Jungle’, an area located directly behind 217 S. Fulton St., for the reports of a stabbing. Police arrived to […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Heights Police Officer involved in two-car accident

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, a two-car accident occurred involving an Elmira Heights patrol car and another vehicle. The accident occurred at the intersection of College Ave. and W McCanns Blvd involving the black Elmira Heights Ford Explorer, and a grey Ford hatchback. It is unknown at this time how […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

Human remains found in a drainage culvert in Dansville

DANSVILLE, NY (WETM) – New York State Police are reportedly investigating human remains discovered in Dansville. According to authorities, around 9:30 Monday morning, New York State Police were called for a report of human remains located in a drainage culvert off of an area on state route 36, near state route 70, in the town […]
DANSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy