Suns' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out Friday

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sentinel reports Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Butler is dealing with a back injury, last playing in a 107-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 27, playing 36 minutes, scoring 18 points, four rebounds and five assists. A primary playmaker for the Heat, Butler averages 34 minutes, 34 points, six rebounds and five assists per game, starting in 17 games this season. He also leads the Heat in usage, with a 27% usage rate.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO