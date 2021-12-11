ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

UPI News

Deandre Ayton leads Suns over Warriors for 17th straight win

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Deandre Ayton totaled a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a win over the Golden State Warriors and extend the team's franchise-record win streak to 17 consecutive games. Warriors star guard Stephen Curry made just 3 of 14 3-point attempts...
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Final Score: Ayton, Paul lead Suns over Spurs, 108-104

The Phoenix Suns started the game quit cold from the floor, not even making a three pointer until the second quarter and getting down as many as 10 points to the San Antonio Spurs (26-16). But then the Suns turned up the heat on defense, forcing the Spurs to take...
NBA
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton On Not Signing An Extension With Suns: "It Didn’t Work Out And I Got It Out Of My Mind Right Way. What I Can Do To Make It Rub In Everyone’s Faces Is To Bust My Ass, Work Hard And Win Games."

It was a disappointing end to negotiations between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns towards a contract extension. The big man was expecting a five-year max contract extension up to the tune of $172.5 million but the franchise did not think he is worth that much. With negotiations ended, Ayton...
NBA
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Jalen Smith
CBS Sports

Suns' JaVale McGee: Starting for injured Ayton

McGee is starting Friday's game against the Celtics. McGee had scored in double figures in three of his last five appearances, and he averaged 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game during that time. He'll make his first start since Nov. 14 with Deandre Ayton (illness) sidelined Friday.
NBA
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Celtics-Suns Game

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for the game between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns will be without 2020 number one overall pick Deandre Ayton when they host the Boston Celtics in Arizona on Friday night. The status...
NBA
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Deandre Ayton questionable vs. Celtics with non-COVID-19 illness

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is questionable to play Friday against the Boston Celtics with a non-COVID-19 illness, the team told reporters at shootaround. The Suns, who host the Celtics for an 8 p.m. tipoff on ESPN and 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, is already without starting guard Devin Booker (hamstring straing), center Frank Kaminsky (knee stress reaction), wing Abdel Nader (knee injury management) and two-way forward Chandler Hutchison (G League assignment).
NBA
theundefeated.com

Suns’ Deandre Ayton: ‘I’m just putting my head down and working’

The national motto for the Bahamas is “Forward Upward Onward Together,” which is defined as moving in “the direction and manner in which the Bahamian nation should move.”. Far away from home in Phoenix, it’s that Bahamian mindset that has helped Deandre Ayton have peace with his...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Suns’ Deandre Ayton Shares His Lofty Personal Goals

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton played excellent basketball for the team during their run to the NBA Finals at the conclusion of the 2020-21 NBA season. While the Suns ultimately came up short, it was an experience that Ayton still appreciates as he looks to take the next step in his career.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Abdel Nader: Remains out Thursday

Nader (knee) will miss Thursday's game against the Pistons, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Nader is set to miss yet another matchup while on the mend from right knee soreness. This marks his seventh straight game sidelined as a result of the injury.
NBA
NBC Sports

Iguodala doubtful for Warriors-Suns rematch on Friday

Andre Iguodala likely will miss both Warriors games against the Phoenix Suns this week. While the Warriors already had ruled Iguodala out for Tuesday's marquee game in Phoenix as the veteran forward deals with swelling in his right knee, coach Steve Kerr said he doubts the 37-year-old will play Friday when the two top teams in the Western Conference meet in San Francisco.
NBA
SportsGrid

Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Wednesday

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sentinel reports Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Butler is dealing with a back injury, last playing in a 107-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 27, playing 36 minutes, scoring 18 points, four rebounds and five assists. A primary playmaker for the Heat, Butler averages 34 minutes, 34 points, six rebounds and five assists per game, starting in 17 games this season. He also leads the Heat in usage, with a 27% usage rate.
NBA
numberfire.com

Suns' Abdel Nader (injury management) out again on Thursday

Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (injury management) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nader will remain sidelined on Thursday. His last played for the Suns on November 19th. His next chance to play will come against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. In 14 games...
NBA
Yardbarker

Check Out The Photo The Suns Tweeted Of Chris Paul And Steph Curry

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and during the game the Suns tweeted out a photo. The photo of Steph Curry and Chris Paul can be...
NBA
numberfire.com

Andre Iguodala (knee) ruled out again Friday for Golden State

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala (knee) has been ruled out for Friday against the Phoenix Suns. Iguodala will miss an eighth straight game and his next chance to play will be on Saturday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Otto Porter should continue to play more minutes and Damion Lee (personal) could see an uptick in playing time in his return.
NBA
numberfire.com

Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone) ruled out for Minnesota Friday; Naz Reid to start

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will not play Friday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Towns is dealing with a tailbone contusion, and as a result, the team is opting to give him the day off. In his place, Naz Reid will draw the start opposite LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA

