Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Doubtful for Sunday

 3 days ago

Perryman (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday against the Chiefs, Rachel Gossen of the...

Look: Refs Missed Huge Penalty In Raiders’ Loss Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Washington Football Team in an exciting game on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas fell to Washington, 17-15, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Washington Football Team took the lead with a 48-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining. Derek Carr had...
Officiating Crew Called Two Horrendous Penalties Against the Raiders on Sunday

The Raiders can’t blame the officiating crew for Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team, but there’s no question that two terrible calls had a huge impact on the game. Late in the third quarter with the Raiders trailing 7-6, the Football Team faced a 1st and 20 from their...
Chiefs Trolled Raiders With Final Song Choice On Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs destroyed the Las Vegas Raiders on the field and trolled them over the stadium PA system on Sunday afternoon. After closing out a 48-9 win that still wasn’t a close as the final score indicated, the Chiefs played the children’s nursery rhyme “The Wheels on the Bus” over the loudspeakers at Arrowhead Stadium.
KC Chiefs Game Sunday: Chiefs vs Raiders odds and prediction for NFL Week 14 game

The Las Vegas Raiders are clinging to any ounce of remaining hope they have to stay competitive in the AFC West after losing another frustrating game in Week 13. The Kansas City Chiefs, on the other hands, are riding high on a five-game win streak that has them looking once again like the contenders they were projected to be in the preseason.
The Chiefs Can All but End the Raiders’ Season With a Win on Sunday

After starting the season 3-0, the Las Vegas Raiders proceeded to split their next four games. 5-2 is a pretty solid spot to be in heading into the bye week, but the Raiders' next five games have seen them come crashing back down to earth. After dropping three in a row to the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas squeaked out a Thanksgiving day upset over the Dallas Cowboys before losing to the Washington Football team last week. To say it's been a bumpy ride for the Raiders would be an understatement.
IDP Rankings Week 14: Top defensive fantasy football players to start include Roquan Smith and Denzel Perryman

This is the final week of the fantasy football regular season for most leagues and players. Therefore, there is absolutely zero margin for error this week. By the time I put this column together next week, you will either be sipping from the cup of success or downing from the cup of misery, knowing your season is over for another year. However, use these IDP Rankings one last time, and you can perhaps delay the end of your season.
Raiders' Darren Waller: Listed as doubtful for Week 13

Waller (back/knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Washington, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports. Waller was unable to practice this week and is thus trending toward being included on the Raiders' Week 13 inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming that's the case, Foster Moreau would be in line to serve as the Raiders' top pass-catching tight end in Week 13, a context that would make him a viable streaming option in fantasy lineups. When Waller was sidelined in Week 7 against the Eagles, Moreau played 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps and caught all six of his targets for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Raiders will have a tough task against feisty WFT on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to make it two in a row against an NFC East opponent on Sunday, but it is not going to be easy. On Monday night, the Washington Football Team took on the Seattle Seahawks at home, looking for their third win in a row. During that time, they have beaten two former MVPs of the league in Tom Brady and Cam Newton and would be facing another elite quarterback in Russell Wilson in primetime.
Raiders' Waller doubtful to play vs. Washington

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is doubtful for the Week 13 matchup with the Washington Football Team, head coach Rich Bisaccia announced, according to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed. Waller failed to practice Wednesday and Thursday due to back and knee injuries. The star tight end exited the...
Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski: Will play Sunday

Kwiatkoski (ankle) will play Sunday against Washington. Kwiatkoski has missed the Raiders' last three games but was able to log limited practices throughout the week. Although not a significant contributor on the defensive end, KwiatKoski does makes an impact on special teams, where he'll look to make a difference Sunday.
Chiefs vs. Raiders final injury report: Darren Waller out on Sunday

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time. Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:. Cornerback (and...
Waller doubtful, Nassib out for Sunday against Washington Football Team

TE Darren Waller and DE Carl Nassib both sustained knee injuries in the Raiders’ Thanksgiving victory against the Cowboys. Waller is officially listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Washington. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia ruled out Nassib during his brief Friday press conference. In Waller’s absence, TE Foster Moreau is in line to start.
Three key matchups to watch in Sunday’s Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders game

After going down four straight times to end the first half of the season, can Washington turn around and win four consecutive games immediately after their bye week? That is a unique question, how many teams in the NFL have produced a losing streak of at least four games and matched it with a winning streak of at least four games? Either way, Washington will have their opportunity this upcoming Sunday against Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders, who are 6-5 on the year.
