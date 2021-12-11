Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Doubtful for Sunday

Waller (back/knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Washington, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports. Waller was unable to practice this week and is thus trending toward being included on the Raiders' Week 13 inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming that's the case, Foster Moreau would be in line to serve as the Raiders' top pass-catching tight end in Week 13, a context that would make him a viable streaming option in fantasy lineups. When Waller was sidelined in Week 7 against the Eagles, Moreau played 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps and caught all six of his targets for 60 yards and a touchdown.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO