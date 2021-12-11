ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steven Gerrard insists the pressure is all on Liverpool for his emotional return to Anfield as Aston Villa boss... and that a win for the Villans could seriously damage the Reds' title hopes

By Tom Collomosse For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Steven Gerrard believes Aston Villa will damage Liverpool's title hopes if he marks his return to Anfield with a shock victory.

As a former Reds captain and one of the club's greatest players, emotions will be running high for Gerrard as he tries to plot the downfall of Jurgen Klopp's second-placed side, who are point behind leaders Manchester City and have lost only once in the league this term.

Gerrard spoke warmly of Liverpool and his relationship with Klopp, but still opted to turn the spotlight on them by suggesting defeat would have greater consequences for Liverpool than his own team.

Steven Gerrard said his Aston Villa team will be under no pressure at Anfield against Liverpool
Liverpool have lost just once in the league this season but any dropped points could be huge

'I think there is more pressure on Liverpool,' said Gerrard, who has guided Villa to three wins from his first four games in charge. 'At their end of the table I don't think they can afford to drop any points.

'We should have confidence and belief that we can compete against high-level opposition. Three wins out of four is a good return. If we go to Anfield and get a win, everyone will be feeling very good about themselves.

'I have some fantastic memories of the place and spent a lot of years there but at the same time I want to be very respectful to the job I am in. I am going there as Aston Villa manager and I am going there to try to take points away from the game.

'I am emotional but for me it is about controlling those emotions in the best way I can to support the team. I am going there to win.'

Gerrard's tenure has seen Villa take three wins from his first four games in charge at the club
Liverpool hero Gerrard, pictured with Jurgen Klopp, said his Anfield return will be 'emotional'

