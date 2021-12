Admittedly, we did not expect the Kentucky Basketball team to lose on Saturday at Notre Dame. The offense went stagnant down the stretch and there were too many defensive miscues to get the job done. After the loss, the Big Blue Nation fanbase is frustrated and raising some valid concerns about this season’s team once again. While talk shows and websites like ours will continue to talk about the game for days to come, the actual basketball team must turn the page. They have a week full of practice, and final exams, while preparing for a trip to Las Vegas to take on a Top 25 team in the Ohio State Buckeyes.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO