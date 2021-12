Unfortunately, Michigan basketball is still trying to figure things out, and that led to a 10-point loss against Minnesota in Ann Arbor on Saturday night. The Wolverines, once again, could not find the range from deep and struggled to get stops against the Gophers when they needed them most. At one point Minnesota was up by 16 points in the second half. Juwan Howard and his Wolverines are now 1-1 in conference play.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO