Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended his offensive lineman La’el Collins after Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team where he received an ejection for throwing a punch. As quarterback Dak Prescott threw the football while running out of bounds, a Washington defender shoved Prescott very close to the sideline and sent Prescott to the ground. Collins rushed over, upset with the play, and eventually threw a punch during the altercation that got him ejected from the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO