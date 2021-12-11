ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyote sightings reported in Santa Clara: Here are some safety tips to remember

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Residents in North Santa Clara are being reminded of safety tips in case a coyote is spotted.

Recently, coyote sightings have occurred in North Santa Clara at Ulistac Natural Area, near Guadalupe and Calabazas Creek and the closed golf course on Tasman.

City officials released tips on how to interact with and respect their space.

  1. Do not feed coyotes
  2. Do not run or turn your back
  3. Yell aggressively and be as big as possible
  4. Face the coyote and back away slowly
  5. Keep your pet on a six-foot leash
  6. Do not bend down to pick up items

Use these tips to stay safe while in parks or outdoor open spaces.

Officials say it’s very rare for a coyote to attack a person and they are more active at night, dawn and dusk.

If you notice a coyote acting aggressive, report it to the Santa Clara County Vector Control online at Vector.sccgov.org/coyote or call (408) 918-4770 or email vectorinfo@sccgov.org .

