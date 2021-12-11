ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for December 10

By Rodney Lamp
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia . This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday.

For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties.

Active cases of coronavirus in north central WV

