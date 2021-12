Even before Microsoft and Amazon announced their partnership to bring Android apps to Windows 11, creators have been working on ways to bridge the platforms. There are generic virtual machines, for example, but there are also more dedicated apps and services that try to simplify the process of installing and running Android apps on Windows. The most prominent of those products is perhaps BlueStacks, a service more geared toward games than every other sort of Android app. Google might be making that business obsolete next year when it brings Google Play Games, and therefore Android games, officially to Windows.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO