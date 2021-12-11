LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

During an edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry commented on Doudrop’s match against Bianca Belair from the December 6th 2021 edition of WWE RAW:. “I will not call her Doudrop. It’s beneath her. It is absolutely beneath her. She’s a person, a Doudrop is a thing and I refuse to ever call her that. That match [against Bianca Belair], like why couldn’t she start like that? The hell with all the stuff she did prior to that. She should’ve had matches like that from the beginning. I don’t care how she looks. People can judge people for being plus size, hell I was plus size. I knew how to get over, so does she. She can use what she’s working with as good as anybody that they brought up in the last five years and when I say that, yes I mean everybody that was champion including Bianca Belair. Piper Niven, the one match that she had shows that she can be their equals if she’s revered and respected and put in a position to where she can work like that every night.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO