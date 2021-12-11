ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza, who passed away this week at the age of 86. We’re live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat...

www.pwmania.com

CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar bullies way into Day 1 title shot against Roman Reigns

This past Friday, it was announced Brock Lesnar would be making his return to SmackDown the following week. That announcement was more than a little rain on the parade of Sami Zayn just moments after he became the No. 1 contender to the universal championship by winning a battle royal. At SmackDown this week, Lesnar's return proved to be more of a thunderstorm for Zayn.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Brock Lesnar Returns

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as the road to Day 1 continues. The return of Brock Lesnar will headline tonight’s show as he continues the feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE’s official preview for SmackDown noted, “In...
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lesnar returns from suspension

To say Brock Lesnar didn't take his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel gracefully would be an understatement. An enraged Lesnar returned to SmackDown after the loss to brutally attack Reigns but didn't stop with the universal champion as Lesnar also attacked WWE official Adam Pearce, resulting in a suspension. On Friday night, Lesnar returns from that suspension and Reigns will surely be in his sights once again.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns Destroy Sami Zayn On WWE SmackDown

This shouldn’t come as a surprise with the way WWE has been booking Sami Zayn in a comedy role in recent months, but he got destroyed by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. As seen during the main event of SmackDown, Sami Zayn’s WWE...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/3 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Brock Lesnar’s return, Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods, Cesaro vs. Sheamus, Sami

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -A video recap aired of Sami Zayn stealing a win over Jeff Hardy in the battle royal last week as Roman Reigns & Co. watched from the back, followed by Kayla Braxton interrupting Sami’s celebration to announce that Brock Lesnar’s suspension had been lifted and he’d be back this week.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Edge returns, Big E vs. Kevin Owens

The Big Takeaway -- Raw’s main event ended in a DQ and Edge returned to begin a feud with The Miz. Liv Morgan faces Becky Lynch for the title next week. Seth Rollins entered to start the show as the announcers ran down tonight’s card. Rollins said people might expect...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Debut And Two Matches For Next Week’s SmackDown

Two matches and a debut have been added to next week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. WWE has announced that Xia Li will debut new new “The Protector” gimmick on next week’s SmackDown. This will be her first main roster appearance since being called up from WWE NXT in the WWE Draft in October. WWE began airing the comic-style vignettes for Li a few weeks back, explaining her “powerful story” and “dark history” that led to her becoming a “fierce warrior” billed as The Protector. WWE actually aired a standard “coming soon” teaser vignette on November 5, showing off Li’s “hard-hitting fighting style as the first Chinese-born female Superstar” to compete on the brand, but then on November 19 they began airing vignettes for The Protector.
WWE
PWMania

Possible Reason Why Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Rematch Is Taking Place At WWE Day 1

In regards to why Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is taking place at the WWE Day 1 PPV, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following during Wrestling Observer Radio:. “Okay, the deal is that Day 1 is obviously a Nick Khan [WWE President] idea, you know, or the idea of January 1st and the idea is not just this year doing it. The idea is that this will be a regular thing, a new holiday tradition for WWE. January 1st pay-per-view.”
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.10.21

Hello everyone, time for another episode of Friday night Smackdown. After last weeks disastrous episode featuring less than 20 minutes of total wrestling and a final segment that dragged over the last 30 minutes of the show let’s all hope things get better tonight. On the agenda tonight, Xia Li makes her debut after weeks of hype packages, Sonya Deville allegedly returns to action, Charlotte Flair will take on Toni Storm in a Championship Contender match, and we’ll get the continuation of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as they build towards Day 1. We’re getting a special attraction triple threat tag team match when RAW tag team champions RKBro take on Smackdown champs The Usos, and toss in New Day just because. So let’s get to the action, and once again let’s just really hope it’s better than last week.
WWE
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Results Dec 10: Brock Lesnar, Xia Li debuts, and more!

WWE SmackDown results live from Los Angeles, California. WWE has announced a number of matches for the episode. SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, will face Toni Storm to continue their rivalry. Naomi will face WWE Official, Sonya Deville and Xia Li will make her main roster debut. In a surprising move, RAW Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro will be on the show teaming up against King Woods and Sir Kofi and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Uso’s.
WWE
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
Community Policy