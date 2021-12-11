ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

School bus falls onto rocky Hawaiian shoreline after being hit by boulder

By Ray Anne Galzote, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdq6m_0dJutx8d00

HONOLULU ( KHON2 ) — A boulder slammed into a school bus on the island of Molokai Wednesday, forcing the driver to swerve and sending the bus off the road and into a rocky shoreline, according to Maui police.

Video showed the bus overturned after the apparent accident, lying on its side on the jagged rocks with the front bumper toward the water.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Rock Point area on the east side of Molokai. Photos from Nexstar’s KHON show the bus turned right side up, still on the rocks:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087KHR_0dJutx8d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FL7B_0dJutx8d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpqT1_0dJutx8d00

Police said only the bus driver was on board and there were no injuries reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear how high the boulder was above the roadway when it fell.

Molokai, with its stunning sea cliffs and continuous ring of reef, is Hawaii’s fifth-largest island, measuring 38 miles long and 10 miles at its widest point.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Live Updates: 2 dead as search and rescue continues at Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Officials say two people are dead after the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville was hit following last night’s storms. A search and rescue is underway there. Multiple people were trapped inside the facility after the storm damaged the building. Officials are waiting to release the names of the victims but Clayton Cope’s mother […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy