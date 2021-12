ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) and Health Preparedness Partners, LLC (HPP) released on Wednesday a report entitled – “Community Retail Pharmacies’ Experience During the COVID-19 Response: Successes and Lessons Learned to Date” – which centers on the key lessons learned from local pharmacies providing COVID vaccinations and testing as well as the historic and pivotal role pharmacies continue to play in meeting health and wellness needs during public health emergencies and every day.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO