Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help finding 30-year-old Samuel E. McKown. Authorities say that he is considered missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post on the JCSO page, McKown was last seen on the evening of Dec. 1st in the Shady Cove area. He was driving a 1989 Nissan truck with Oregon license plate 361CUG.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO