Biden beats McConnell in funding clash, again

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Republican Mitch McConnell has caved in a standoff over the U.S....

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 3

Washington Monthly

Manchin, You Won. Now Give Biden a Win, Too.

For one of the first fights between Al and Peg Bundy on the farcical sitcom Married … With Children, Peg belts out a song Al hates, the sappy “Honey” by Bobby Goldsboro. Al retaliates by clipping his toenails in front of her. Peg raises the stakes by shifting to Helen Reddy’s feminist anthem, “I Am Woman,” which is too much for Al, and he surrenders. After a moment of tranquility, Peg starts singing the chirpy 1963 hit “Dominique” from Jeannine “the Singing Nun” Deckers. A pained Al pleads, “Peg, you won. There’s no need to spike the ball.”
Mitch Mcconnell
Washington Post

Alaska Senate candidate challenging Murkowski says she will not support McConnell as GOP leader

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), says she will not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP leader, the second Senate hopeful to oppose McConnell as other Republicans publicly attack him to further align themselves with former president Donald Trump. Tshibaka, whom Trump endorsed last...
hngn.com

Joe Manchin Signals Major Changes To Win His Support on Joe Biden's Build Back Better Bill; Senator Sounds Inflation Alarm

Joe Manchin is voicing serious reservations about the framework of Democrats' climate and social spending measure, a red flag for Democrats ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday. With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pressing for action before Christmas, Biden and Manchin's phone discussion on Monday afternoon...
Washington Post

Think Biden’s frustrated with the unvaccinated? Meet Jared Polis.

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1918, President Woodrow Wilson became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Europe. Wilson went to France to take part in World War I peace negotiations and advance his vision for the League of Nations, a precursor to the United Nations. And in 2000, Vice President Al Gore conceded defeat to George W. Bush.
Washington Post

Will Joe Manchin see through Lindsey Graham’s desperate scaremongering?

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham and the truth go together about as well as oil and water. The South Carolina Republican used to acknowledge that Donald Trump was a “race-baiting xenophobic religious bigot” and even managed to support serious climate change legislation. But those days are long gone; these days all Graham can offer are hysteria and deception.
mediaite.com

CNN’s John Avlon Ridicules Rand Paul Seeking Federal Aid After Blocking It for Other Disasters: ‘Socialism For Me but Not For Thee’

CNN’s John Avlon accused Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) of flip-flopping on federal relief now that his state has been devastated by natural disaster. Scores of people were killed and towns were completely obliterated after a flurry of tornadoes swept through Kentucky and five other states over the weekend. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has spoken to the media about ongoing emergency efforts, and Paul posted a letter he sent to President Joe Biden beseeching aid for the state.
