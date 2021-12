A bunch of digital services were unavailable for hours last week due to an AWS outage and the company has finally offered an explanation. For those of us bemoaning the lack of detailed information provided at the time, this is a case of ‘careful what you wish for’. In the explanatory post, published three days after the outage, a breakdown of the plumbing of the AWS network is offered as context. You can read it here if you’re into that sort of thing, but the short version is: it’s complicated in there.

