Mathews County Sheriff’s Office arrests 52-year-old woman connected to several cases of fraud and forgery

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 52-year-old woman in connection with several cases of fraud and forgery over the past six months.

According to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office, Audrey Elaine Hudgins Mowrar, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 9 and charged with credit card fraud, credit card theft, obtaining money by false pretenses, contributing to a minor, trespassing, two counts of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, grand larceny, larceny of animals, and petit larceny.

These charges stem from an ongoing investigation involving the Mathews County Department of Social Services.

According to a release, an undisclosed amount of money had been withdrawn from the victim’s account and numerous credit card purchases were made without the victim’s knowledge.

In December 2021, a family member of a recently deceased loved one contacted the sheriff’s office to report her mother’s financial resources had been depleted and it was believed checks had been forged.

Valuable heirloom jewelry, a number of firearms, a dog, a cat and other items had been removed from the victim’s residence over a number of days including hours after her death. The victim’s vehicle had also been signed over to another individual, who was acting in the role of caretaker. Investigators learned the suspect in both of these cases was one in the same.

Mowrar was transported into police custody and held on a secured bond. The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are pending.

