Jana Duggar charged with endangering the welfare of a minor

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Jana Duggar, 31, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor this fall, according to a filing in the Washington County District Court, Elm Springs Department.

Josh Duggar trial ends: The conclusion and the guilty verdict

Duggar, the former reality star and younger sister o f recently-convicted Joshua Duggar , was cited for a misdemeanor on Sept. 9. She was released on $430 bail.

She has pleaded not guilty and has a court date set for Jan. 10, 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

