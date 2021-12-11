Jana Duggar charged with endangering the welfare of a minor
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Jana Duggar, 31, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor this fall, according to a filing in the Washington County District Court, Elm Springs Department.Josh Duggar trial ends: The conclusion and the guilty verdict
Duggar, the former reality star and younger sister o f recently-convicted Joshua Duggar , was cited for a misdemeanor on Sept. 9. She was released on $430 bail.
She has pleaded not guilty and has a court date set for Jan. 10, 2022.
This is a developing story and will be updated.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0