The NOLA Saints are now losers of five straight games. It’s the first time such a losing streak has happened in Sean Payton’s 16 years of coaching in New Orleans. Injuries all over the offensive side of the ball have decimated this team, which at one point was 5-2 with wins over Super Bowl contenders like the Packers, Patriots, and Buccaneers. Now, at 5-7, the Saints are struggling to figure out how to end this brutal skid and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO