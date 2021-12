Spider-Man has swung his way into Marvel's Avengers. Here's what you need to know if you want to play as everyone's favorite web-slinger. An all-new event has begun in Marvel's Avengers. The With Great Power Hero Event brings Spider-Man into the roster exclusively for PlayStation players. In the recap on the game's website, the description of the event says, "Peter Parker partners up with the Avengers to stop AIM from acquiring technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable. "

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO