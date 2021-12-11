ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-NFL receiver sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KY0cE_0dJuprz700

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Former NFL wide receiver Joshua Bellamy has been sentenced to over three years in prison for fraudulently receiving coronavirus relief loans, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.

Bellamy, 31, allegedly obtained a PPP loan of $1.2 million for his company, “Drip Entertainment” and used the money to purchase over $104,000 in luxury goods.

According to the report, Bellamy spent over $60,000 of the loan at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Bellamy also allegedly sought PPP loans on behalf of his family members and close associates. The Justice Department says Bellamy admitted to paying more than $311,000 to an alleged co-conspirator, James Stote, as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application.

In addition to his 37-month prison sentence, Bellamy was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $2,493,130 in restitution and forfeiture.

Bellamy is a St. Petersburg, Florida, native who played at Boca Ciega High School. He was most recently cut by the New York Jets in 2020. The wide receiver spent five seasons with the Chicago Bears and one season each with the Washington Football Team and the Kansas City Chiefs after playing for the University of Louisville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Ex-NFL player Joshua Bellamy sentenced to 3 years for PPP fraud

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida has sentenced former NFL player Joshua Bellamy to three years in prison for fraudulently taking $1.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. In addition to the prison sentence, Bellamy, 32, was ordered Friday to serve three years of supervised release, pay...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Covid 19#Ppp Loan#American Football#Wfla#Drip Entertainment#The Justice Department#Boca Ciega High School#The Chicago Bears#The Kansas City Chiefs
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Former Roadrunner Transportation chief financial officer sentenced to 24 months in prison for role in fraud scheme

The former chief financial officer of a trucking and logistics company will serve 24 months in prison for his role in a securities and accounting fraud scheme at the company. Peter Armbruster, the longtime chief financial officer of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, was sentenced to 24 months incarceration and one year probation by U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Chauvin to change not guilty plea to federal charges in Floyd death

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea to separate civil rights charges, according to a court filing on Monday. Chauvin, 45, appears likely to change his plea from not guilty to guilty to the federal charges of violating the civil rights of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Taylor Pomaski: Police find human remains in search for former NFL player’s missing girlfriend

Police in Texas have found human remains linked to the disappearance of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, Jr.“At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Friday.Ms Pomaski has been missing since a house party on 25 April, where she was seen arguing with Mr Ware, her boyfriend of nearly a year.The last two posts on the woman’s Facebook featuring Cinderella saying all she did was “suffer,” and a post two weeks later announcing...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

‘Appalling’ race rant woman who abused doorman to spend Christmas in prison

A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGNO

WGNO

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy