Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Sunday's Game Against 49ers

By James Rapien
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TAJh_0dJupFsr00

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear black jerseys and white pants with orange stripes on Sunday against the 49ers.

Cincinnati is 0-3 in the black jerseys this season. The Bengals are hoping to keep pace in the AFC playoff race. They're currently the sixth seed (7-5), but multiple teams are threatening to take that spot.

Check out Sunday's threads below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.

