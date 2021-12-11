Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Sunday's Game Against 49ers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear black jerseys and white pants with orange stripes on Sunday against the 49ers.

Cincinnati is 0-3 in the black jerseys this season. The Bengals are hoping to keep pace in the AFC playoff race. They're currently the sixth seed (7-5), but multiple teams are threatening to take that spot.

Check out Sunday's threads below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals