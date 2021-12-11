'Prices are too high': White House adviser

The House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously on Monday to recommend that Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress. But the hearing revealed new information about what Meadows initially provided to the committee: thousands of pages of documents, including text messages he received as the siege unfolded. The vice chair of the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read a series of text messages that Fox News hosts sent to Meadows, urging him to try to get the president appear on TV and call a halt to the attack. According to Cheney,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO