Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl had a very special guest backstage during the Foos December 4th show at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas. Dave Grohl called attention to a fan who looked a bit like KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons, Dave then turned and motioned to the real Simmons who was hanging out stage right. Asking Simmons to just, “Show them your punum.” Simmons, whose face was covered by a mask strode out into view waving to the crowd. The legendary rock god then handed Grohl a bill of indeterminate denomination. Grohl looked at the bill and quickly shoved it into his back pocket before turning his attention back to the audience.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO