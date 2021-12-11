I-25 Gap express lanes open for test run

Bay Area drivers have dealt with congestion and bottlenecks on some of the busiest highways in the country. I-680, a major north-south freeway, connects the southern San Francisco Bay Area with I-80 and is a key regional corridor. To maximize highway operations, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA)—in cooperation with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Caltrans, and the Federal Highway Administration—completed the $127 million Southbound I-680 HOV Lane Completion and Express Lane Conversion Project.
