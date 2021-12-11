ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

I-25 Gap express lanes open for test run

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Express Lanes in each direction of...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

New I-25 South Gap lanes will open later this week without tolls

New express lanes are set to open Friday morning on Interstate 25 — initially without tolls charged — through the I-25 South Gap project zone between Castle Rock and Monument. Barriers will come down by 8 a.m. that day, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a news...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KDVR.com

See the new I-25 Gap

New lanes on the I-25 South Gap reopened on Friday, just in time for the snow. Courtney Fromm takes a look at the new construction.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#New Express Lanes#Interstate 25 South
KRDO News Channel 13

Though all lanes are open, construction along I-25 South Gap project far from over

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- All lanes of I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument, including new express lanes, are now open to Colorado Drivers. However, construction along the South Gap project is far from over. The Colorado Department of Transportation says construction is still happening, which means heavier Colorado State Patrol presence to monitor for dangerous The post Though all lanes are open, construction along I-25 South Gap project far from over appeared first on KRDO.
MONUMENT, CO
roadsbridges.com

NO. 1 ROAD: I-680 HOV Lane Completion and Express Lane Conversion

Bay Area drivers have dealt with congestion and bottlenecks on some of the busiest highways in the country. I-680, a major north-south freeway, connects the southern San Francisco Bay Area with I-80 and is a key regional corridor. To maximize highway operations, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA)—in cooperation with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Caltrans, and the Federal Highway Administration—completed the $127 million Southbound I-680 HOV Lane Completion and Express Lane Conversion Project.
TRAFFIC
brproud.com

All lanes now open on I-110 North and South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 North and South, according to DOTD. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two areas of I-110 have been closed or blocked due to high water. DOTD says two right lanes on I-110 North at N. 9th are blocked due...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Both lanes open after wreck on Highway 40 near Boothe Lane

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District is reporting a two vehicle wreck at west Highway 40 at North Boothe Lane. Officials report the two vehicle wreck has six people involved and one person confirmed injured. Watch the scene replay in the player below. Boone County Joint Communications is reporting drivers to use The post Both lanes open after wreck on Highway 40 near Boothe Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
The State-Journal

Right lane to be closed on I-64 Tuesday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of an Interstate 64 West lane closure scheduled for Tuesday. The right lane from mile marker 55 (near the KY 1263 overpass) to mile marker 54 (just before Old Lawrenceburg Road/KY 420 overpass) will be closed for ditching along the rock cuts. Work is scheduled from 6-11 p.m. Drivers should use caution and heed signage while traveling through the work zone.
TRAFFIC
colorado.gov

Governor Polis, CDOT officials open emergency truck ramp as part of I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project

EAGLE COUNTY — Gov. Jared Polis joined officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Motor Carriers Association Monday afternoon to open a new emergency truck ramp along westbound I-70 at the bottom of Vail Pass. This truck ramp is the first of several safety improvements being made as part of the $164.2 million I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project. Please click here for photos and video from the event.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
wxxv25.com

I-10 lane closures continues

If you drive I-10 through Biloxi frequently, you probably noticed the lane closure near the Tchoutacabouffa River has moved, shifting those travel lanes. It’s all part of ongoing construction in that area. There will be more work tonight that will close all but one westbound lane between the Shriner’s Boulevard...
BILOXI, MS
ABC6.com

MassDOT announce lane closures on I-495 northbound

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE)- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced they will be repairing a pot hole on 1-495 northbound before exit 36A. The construction will take place during the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on December 14. The right travel lane near mile marker 35.2, the Route...
MANSFIELD, MA
douglas.co.us

I-25 Gap Express Lanes Opening Friday, December 10

DOUGLAS/EL PASO COUNTIES – Drivers will be able to use the new Express Lanes on the I-25 South Gap project by 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. There is one new Express Lane in each direction on I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument. Tolls are currently being waived as the project opened the lanes far ahead of schedule.
CASTLE ROCK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy