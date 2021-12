Here is how the AFC Playoff picture looks like in Week 14 after the Kansas City Chiefs win and Baltimore Ravens lose. Week 14 is officially finished for the AFC teams, and the playoff picture has been altered quite a bit. The Kansas City Chiefs made the Las Vegas Raiders regret standing on the midfield logo prior to opening kickoff, as they embarrassed their rivals with a 48-9 win. As for the Baltimore Ravens, they lost 24-22 to the Cleveland Browns and are waiting for the severity of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s ankle sprain.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO