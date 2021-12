AVONDALE — The Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (TJCA) Gryphons turned in what head coach Doc Halliday called their best matches of the season as the Gryphons topped Lincoln Charter 42-30 before falling late to 2A East Lincoln 48-27. “Everybody wrestled their hearts out tonight,” Halliday said. “In the first match, Josh (Moss) came up huge. To have your first career win be a pin in that spot was big. Even some of the wrestlers that did not come away with wins tonight went deeper in their matches than they ever have before. In that second match, I think, we won five of the seven contested bouts. Low numbers got us with the forfeits at the end, but to see us compete like that against a bigger school does my heart good. The future is bright for this program.”

