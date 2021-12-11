VIDEO: AAA & Winter weather driving

We are starting out the week about 10° above-normal on Monday, with the warmer air surging into the area Tuesday & especially Wednesday! Highs Tuesday look to stay in the mid to upper 40s, which should remain shy of our record highs for December 14. Wednesday is a different story though, as we are expected upper 50s, maybe even a few lower 60s, well above-record highs for December 15! Don't get too used to these kind of temperatures though, they will come crashing down quickly Thursday, as a very strong cold front comes through.
