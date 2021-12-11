ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: AAA & Winter weather driving

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - As the first significant snowstorms hit here in Minnesota...

www.kaaltv.com

kxlp941.com

AAA offers winter driving safety tips

Minnesotans are getting a reminder of what winter driving feels like. Meredith Mitts with Triple-A Minnesota says now is the time to…. “Go in for routine maintenance, make sure you have a good set of brakes and belts and hoses, that your fluids topped off, oil is clean, tires have air in them, many places offer multi-point inspections and can double-check your battery for you.”
KAAL-TV

Starting The Week Warm!

Typically we would be pretty chilly by now, especially following a big snowstorm like we did at the end of last week. That won't be the case though this week, as we are already starting out at our normal highs for this time of the year in the morning. It will get better for the afternoon, as our highs push into the upper 30s & lower 40s, about 10° above-normal!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Traffic snarled by vehicle fire on Highway 52

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Fire department responded to a vehicle on fire on Highway 52 Monday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m., fire crews found an SUV parked on the right shoulder just north of 6th St. with the engine engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

We Needed That!

Just think, before Friday's storm, we only had 3" of snow for the season-to-date total! The area officially saw 7.4" Friday - Saturday for a storm total, putting our season total to 10.4" so far. This is now just above-average (as of Monday), and about 1/4 of last season's snowfall total!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Mid-Week Record Warmth!

We are starting out the week about 10° above-normal on Monday, with the warmer air surging into the area Tuesday & especially Wednesday! Highs Tuesday look to stay in the mid to upper 40s, which should remain shy of our record highs for December 14. Wednesday is a different story though, as we are expected upper 50s, maybe even a few lower 60s, well above-record highs for December 15! Don't get too used to these kind of temperatures though, they will come crashing down quickly Thursday, as a very strong cold front comes through.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 58

Rain and snow check after wet start to weekend

We got some really decent rainfall this past Friday into Saturday morning before it switched over to snow. The snow totals weren't too high locally even though northern parts of the state got a foot and a half of snow! Our rain totals in most communities Friday afternoon and evening amounted to 1-2" of rain. The highest totals were in our southern areas around 2".
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBIR

AAA: How to winterize your car for cold weather

TENNESSEE, USA — Winter is here to stay in Tennessee and cold temperatures are hitting people at their front doorsteps. American Automobile Association (AAA) wants drivers to be aware of a few tips to ensure safe travels on icy and snow-ridden roads. The company advises that drivers conduct a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lebanon-Express

Winter weather hitting mid-valley

A brief snowfall on Monday, Dec. 13, in Corvallis gave the mid-valley its first taste of winter this year. With more wintry weather on the horizon, the National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for Sweet Home and Alsea. The weather advisories cautioned drivers to drive more slowly and plan...
CORVALLIS, OR
KAAL-TV

Blasting record warmth

Never mind the sky will be cloudy, foggy and drizzly. We're on our way to record warmth on Wednesday. Since the sun isn't the driving factor, what is? It's the wind! Gusty wind will build up through the day and reach extreme strength towards evening. Gusts may be as high as 60 mph from the south. This will help kick the temperature up around 60° for highs... and hold them there into the evening before a cold front arrives.
ROCHESTER, MN
KTVU FOX 2

Many excited for winter weather

Business was booming a Sports Basement in Walnut Creek over the weekend. A steady stream of customers filtered in and out of the store. Many scooped up snow gear with plans to head up to the Tahoe area. Elissa Harrington reports.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Dry Winter Season Not Stopping Avalanche Potential In High Country

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Although there has been an unseasonable lack of moisture in the mountains of Colorado, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is still asking backcountry skiers and snowboarders to stay on their toes in the backcountry. “We have the snow that came in October/November, and that has created this really weak base,” Ethan Greene, Director of CAIC said. (credit: CBS) “Right now, it is not that big of a deal, enough to create small avalanches. As we get more snow on top of it, those will get larger.” Most of Colorado is sitting at a “considerable” risk right now for an...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
COLORADO STATE
KAAL-TV

Storms enhance strong wind

Storms will be possible on Wednesday evening. The setup has some earmarks for these storms being severe too. We'll watch the timeframe for Wednesday evening after 6 PM and out well before midnight. They will be racing as they cut across the area from sw to ne. There is a...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Your First Alert To Any Chance For A White Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26. The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds. (credit: College of DuPage) When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fierce Combination Of Wind And Snow Coming This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm in California on Monday will race east into Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday. Travel conditions will quickly deteriorate in the mountains and hurricane force wind will slam the southern and eastern regions of the state. For the Denver metro area, the biggest impact form the storm is likely to be only wind. There could be a quick rain shower (yes, rain!) and maybe a few snow flakes on Wednesday, but no accumulating snow is expected anywhere outside of the mountains. There is actually a better chance for rain and snow on the Eastern Plains compared to Denver...
COLORADO STATE

