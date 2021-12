Aldine has been in the playoffs for 10-straight years, and with five starters returning to the stable for Melbin Barahona, expect another playoff berth in 2022. Last season, Aldine dropped a tough opening round match to Oak Ridge, falling 1-0, finishing 12-6-4 overall. But they are ready for a run again, like 2019, where they reached the Regional Finals for the second time in program history.

ALDINE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO