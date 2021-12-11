Uzomah calls Sunday’s matchup vs. 49ers as ‘must-win game’ for Bengals

This group, on pace for season lows for first downs and total yards late in the fourth quarter, was well on its way to an empty chair before finishing with a flourish. QB Jimmy Garoppolo unofficially led two game-winning drives, but only one counted because Robbie Gould missed his field-goal attempt at the end of regulation. Garoppolo was 6-for-6 on the OT march and was 10-for-15 for 128 yards on the final two possessions. Tight end George Kittle? Whoa. His 13-catch, 151-yard, one-TD performance was among the best of his career, and he peaked with two clutch, late-game, high-degree-of-difficulty grabs. The bad stuff? The 49ers allowed five sacks, matching a season high, and began the fourth quarter with three straight punts to help the Bengals mount their comeback.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO