John Lind Charged As Accessory To Julia Enright In Treehouse Murder Of Brandon Chicklis

ASHBURNHAM (CBS) – John Lind, the boyfriend of Julia Enright, who was found guilty of killing her ex-boyfriend in a treehouse, has been arrested and charged with helping Enright dispose of the body.

Enright was found guilty in November for stabbing Brandon Chicklis in 2018. Enright had taken the witness stand in her own defense on November 19. According to Enright, she stabbed Chicklis in self-defense as he sexually assaulted her in the treehouse on her family’s property in Ashburnham. She said she ran away and called her boyfriend who she said helped her hide Chicklis’ body in New Hampshire, which was discovered a month later.

She and Chicklis, who had been classmates Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School and knew each other, spent the day together and had been drinking at her home prior to his murder, prosecutors said.

The jury heard 10 days of testimony, including 240 exhibits and more than 45 witnesses, and deliberated for about two days.

Lind is charged as an accessory after the fact and with conveying away a human body. He is being held on $25,000 cash bail and will be arraigned on Monday in Winchendon District Court.