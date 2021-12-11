ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburnham, MA

John Lind Charged As Accessory To Julia Enright In Treehouse Murder Of Brandon Chicklis

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVp2k_0dJumppM00

ASHBURNHAM (CBS) – John Lind, the boyfriend of Julia Enright, who was found guilty of killing her ex-boyfriend in a treehouse, has been arrested and charged with helping Enright dispose of the body.

Enright was found guilty in November for stabbing Brandon Chicklis in 2018. Enright had taken the witness stand in her own defense on November 19. According to Enright, she stabbed Chicklis in self-defense as he sexually assaulted her in the treehouse on her family’s property in Ashburnham. She said she ran away and called her boyfriend who she said helped her hide Chicklis’ body in New Hampshire, which was discovered a month later.

She and Chicklis, who had been classmates Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School and knew each other, spent the day together and had been drinking at her home prior to his murder, prosecutors said.

The jury heard 10 days of testimony, including 240 exhibits and more than 45 witnesses, and deliberated for about two days.

Lind is charged as an accessory after the fact and with conveying away a human body. He is being held on $25,000 cash bail and will be arraigned on Monday in Winchendon District Court.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Charged With Murder In The Shooting Of Woman In Galewood

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in the Galewood community this week, police said. Pierre Tyler, 29, of West Town, was identified as the off-duty officer who shot and killed a woman identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Andris Wofford, 29. Pierre Tyler, 29 CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported the woman was found in a condo Thursday in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue with a gunshot wound to her chin. Police were called to the home at 10:10 a.m. Thursday for a well-being check. On arrival, they found Wofford – who was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyler appeared in bond court Saturday and is being held without bail. He is due back in court on Dec. 13.  
CHICAGO, IL
Brookings Register

Guilty pleas to assault, accessory charges

BROOKINGS – A Sioux Falls man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of another male, and a Brookings woman has pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime. Alexander Andrade, 24, and Ashle Heier, 29, entered their pleas in Brookings County Circuit Court on Tuesday. The pair was...
BROOKINGS, SD
nbcboston.com

Boyfriend Arrested After Woman's Conviction in 2018 Ashburnham Murder

The boyfriend of a woman who was found guilty in a 2018 murder in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, has been arrested in connection to the case. Julia Enright was convicted last month of second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Chicklis, whom prosecutors said she lured to a treehouse before stabbing him. She is due to be sentenced on Jan. 18.
ASHBURNHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashburnham, MA
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Ashburnham, MA
Crime & Safety
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massachusetts Dominatrix Was Just Found Guilty In The Gruesome Killing Of Her Ex-Boyfriend

A court found Julia Enright guilty of murdering Brandon Chicklis in 2018, which prosecution alleged she did as a "special gift" to her current boyfriend. A treehouse might conjure images of childhood innocence. But a murder trial in Massachusetts alleged that one such structure set the stage for the gruesome murder of 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis. And a Worcester Superior Court jury has just convicted his ex-girlfriend, Julia Enright, of killing him in one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sentinel & Enterprise

Ashburnham’s Julia Enright guilty of murder in Westminster man’s death

WORCESTER — A Massachusetts woman charged with killing a former high school classmate in a treehouse near her home and then disposing of his body in New Hampshire was found guilty by a jury on Monday of second-degree murder. Julia Enright, 24, of Ashburnham, was convicted in Worcester Superior Court...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
US News and World Report

Woman Charged With Killing Man in Treehouse Found Guilty

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman charged with killing a former high school classmate in a treehouse near her home and then disposing of his body in New Hampshire was found guilty by a jury on Monday of second-degree murder. Julia Enright, 24, of Ashburnham, was convicted in Worcester...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Treehouse#Cash Bail#Winchendon District Court
MassLive.com

Treehouse murder trial: Following guilty verdict for Julia Enright, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says office is looking at a co-defendant

After a nearly three-week trial with more than 200 pieces of evidence, a jury found Julia Enright guilty of second-degree murder on Monday, but another trial may be upcoming in the killing of Brandon Chicklis. Following Monday’s verdict, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said his office is reviewing evidence...
WORCESTER, MA
WTAX

Murder charge expected

Charges are expected Tuesday in a Thanksgiving Day homicide in Farmersville. The next day, police located suspect Robert Tarr, 48, Collinsville, said to be an ex-boyfriend of Leslie Reeves, 45, Troy. She was found dead, and the man who lives on Nobble Street, Christopher Smith, 48, was injured. A spokeswoman...
FARMERSVILLE, IL
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Jonathan Lind, charged with helping Julia Enright dispose of murder victim's body, ordered held on $25K

GARDNER — Jonathan Lind, the boyfriend of Julia Enright — the Ashburnham woman convicted of murder last month — has been ordered held on $25,000 bail after his arraignment on accessory charges. Lind is accused of helping Enright dispose of the body of Brandon Chicklis of Westminster. Lind is charged with accessory after the fact and...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Final Autopsy Reveals How Brian Laundrie Died

“Van lifer” Brian Laundrie killed himself while on the run from authorities, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said Tuesday. ​​“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WECT

Man charged with murder in Bladen Co.

DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged with murder in Dublin. According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Jason Bullock, 35, was taken into custody Tuesday night. A news release states that the Bladen County 911 center received a call about a domestic violence situation at...
DUBLIN, NC
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Woman Killed In ‘Violent Domestic Attack,’ Estranged Husband To Be Charged If He Survives Injuries

CHELSEA (CBS) — A man will face murder charges if he survives his injuries, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Monday. Police responded to a stabbing in Chelsea on Saturday evening. Officers found 48-year-old Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez with multiple stab and slash wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, also 48, was found in the apartment injured, the D.A. said. He was rushed to a hospital for life-saving emergency surgery and remains in critical condition. If Mira Lopera lives, he’ll be charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The two were estranged partners. “The evidence indicates that Ms. Ortiz’s life was taken in a violent domestic attack.  This is a tragedy as children are now left without a mother and have a father who will be charged with her murder if he survives,” said District Attorney Rollins in a statement.  “My heart goes out to these children and this family that is forced to endure tragedy and profound grief during the holiday season.  My office will be available and at their sides to provide the support and resources they may need during this long process.”
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Miami

Two Hospitalized, Including Teen, Following Double Shooting At Hialeah Target

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Two people have been hospitalized, including a 15-year-old, following a shooting at Target in Hialeah. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials say they responded to a double shooting at the Target on 1750 W. 37 Avenue. A 15-year-old suffered a gun shot wound to the arm and leg and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition. A 26-year-old suffered a gun shot wound to the chest and was air rescued to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Police say there are two suspects in custody and no additional suspects at large.
HIALEAH, FL
WCVB

Pamela Smart files new request to have life sentence commuted

DERRY, N.H. — Pamela Smart's legal team said there are several new developments in her case, resulting in her new request to commute her life sentence. Pamela's team said she has "accepted responsibility for her role in Gregg Smart's murder, expressed deep remorse and anguish concerning her conduct." Pamela's husband...
DERRY, NH
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman charged for murder in Ohio

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman faces a federal murder charge for the killing of a man in Ohio. Chelsea Perkins, 31, was arrested and charged for an Ohio murder that happened last March. The victim’s remains were found March 9, 2021 near Terra Vista Cemetery, a burial ground at the Cuyahoga Valley […]
OHIO STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy