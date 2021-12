Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are you about to have a chance to check out season 4 episode 9 sooner rather than later?. We suppose that we should kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no episode on the air tonight. What gives with that? Well, it has everything to do with last week being the last one for the calendar year. We’ve stuck now in a situation where we could be waiting a LONG time to see what’s coming next and in the end, we have to be okay with that. The show will return in late February.

