After months of delays and a lengthy review process, Ohio is finally making some headway towards establishing legal sports betting. On Wednesday, the House and Senate approved House Bill 29 by an overwhelming majority, paving the way for the state’s future legal market. Ohio is the seventh-most populated state in the country with 12 million residents, millions of whom are die-hard sports fans, and several storied sports franchises such as the Browns, Bengals, Cavaliers, and Buckeyes. It now seems imminent that Ohioans will be able to bet on their favorite teams in the not-so-distant future.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO