LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man convicted after a crash on Interstate 70 that left four people dead was sentenced to 110 years in prison Monday afternoon. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was 23 when his semi-truck slammed into stopped traffic on the interstate near Denver West Parkway on April 25, 2019. Four people died instantly from the impact: Doyle Harrison, William Bailey, Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano and Stanley Politano. It is believed they all died from injuries and not the resulting fire.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO