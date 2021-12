France’s National Heritage and Architecture Commission has approved proposed plans for Notre-Dame Cathedral’s restoration this past Thursday, the New York Times reports. Following the 2019 fire that engulfed the beloved Paris cathedral, French President Emmanuel Macron, along with a group of designers, proposed that Notre-Dame absorb modernizing touches, including a revamped spire. A major outcry ensued, with architects and other experts alleging that the original Gothic architecture would be diluted by contemporary interventions. Under the finalized plan, there will be no major alterations to the original architecture, though some compromises mean that the cathedral will still face big changes. A major new...

