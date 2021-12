If Ridley Scott had it his way, Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani would have only had two hairstyles in his new film House of Gucci. To say that Gaga’s longtime personal hairdresser and wig designer, Frederic Aspiras, disagreed would be an understatement: He went ahead and gave the actor-slash-singer no less than 55. “For my job, it was about being able to use hair as a tool for the actress to really delve into the mind of this person, who she was portraying,” Aspiras said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. Gaga was on board from the start: “I want to not see Lady Gaga on that screen,” Aspiras recalls her telling him at the outset.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO