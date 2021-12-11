ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Elizabeth Holmes trial Week 14 recap: A trade secret defense, and the Theranos founder's romantic break-up 'process'

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146jTc_0dJukjzU00

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes finished seven days of testimony this week in her fraud trial.
  • She said she wasn't told the lab posed "immediate jeopardy" to patients.
  • She recalled trying not to "ignite" Ramesh Balwani, whom she says showed up at her church after they split.

Lab trouble

Holmes testified this week that she knew around September 2015 that Theranos' inspection by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services was going poorly. She said she didn't recall being told the lab posed "immediate jeopardy" to patient health , according to The Verge .

Holmes said she had believed Theranos' lab was "excellent," and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani , who is her ex-boyfriend and Theranos' former president and COO, had told her it was world-class. She said Theranos disclosed its use of modified third-party devices to its board of directors, the FDA, and the CMS.

Holmes denied acting to hide Theranos' use of venous draws from potential investors. However, an email sent in preparation for potential investors showed her brother, Christian, who worked in product management at Theranos, writing, "Assumptions here from EAH [Elizabeth Anne Holmes] that we must not do venous draws, and we cannot tell them their order prompts venous if it does."

Theranos' use of third-party devices

Holmes testified that she knew between 2010 and 2014 Theranos had purchased third-party analyzers and was using them for tests ; the goal was to only use Theranos' miniLab exclusively even though that hadn't yet happened by 2014, she said.

Holmes said the HIV test that previous witness and Theranos patient Erin Tompkins took, for which she received a false positive result , had run on a commercial device, not a proprietary Theranos one, according to The Wall Street Journal .

Holmes admitted she never told journalist Roger Parloff, who wrote a glowing Fortune article on Theranos, that the company was using third-party devices.

"I think I could have handled the communications differently," she said. Holmes pointed out several inaccuracies in the piece, including reporting that Theranos didn't use third-party analyzers and that it offered more than 200 tests without the need for a syringe.

Trade secrets

Jurors heard Theranos' trade secret policy, which Holmes has frequently leaned on while testifying as rationale for some of her actions.

"We had a huge amount of invention that was happening in our laboratories," Holmes said. "We had teams of scientists and engineers that were working really hard on coming up with new ideas for patents and trade secrets, and we needed to figure out how to protect them."

Holmes has said she didn't tell Walgreens about Theranos' use of third-party machines because the modifications the company made to such machines were trade secrets, according to CNN . Prosecutors got her to acknowledge that, despite such trade secret concerns, Theranos sent devices to Walgreens to review, trusting the company not to reverse-engineer them.

Holmes tried not to "ignite" Balwani

The prosecution brought up Holmes' texts with Balwani , including the fact that she often seemed to repeat messages he sent. Holmes said she did this because Balwani often vented over text and she tried "not to ignite him" by repeating things he said to be supportive and show she was listening, according to CNBC . Balwani took a more active role in the lab around November 2014, when former lab director Adam Rosendorff left Theranos. Holmes said Balwani was the most important advisor to her as CEO and that after their break-up, which she called "a process," he'd show up at her church and a place she frequently went running.

Holmes pitched what Theranos could be

"There were people that were long-term investors and I wanted to talk about what this company could do a year from now, five years from now, 10 years from now," Holmes testified, according to NBC News .

Jurors saw slides prepared by late Theranos employee Ian Gibbons that Holmes has said influenced her understanding of Theranos' testing abilities. Holmes acknowledged, as prosecutors elicited, that the company only had prototypes of its 4.0 series by that point and that Gibbons' presentation spoke to what Theranos might one day achieve, not what it could do at the time.

Holmes acknowledged she knew investors lost money but said she didn't mislead them about Theranos.

Shortly after, the defense rested its case . Closing arguments begin Thursday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

What Happens If Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Is Found Guilty?

Elizabeth Holmes, the former darling among technology company founders, concluded her testimony on her own behalf on Dec. 8. The trial in which Holmes is accused of defrauding investors in her healthcare startup, Theranos, officially started in September 2021 after multiple delays. Article continues below advertisement. If the founder of...
BUSINESS
Times-Republican

Defense team rests in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Fallen entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes has finished her attempt to persuade a jury that she suffered lapses in business judgment but never engaged in fraud while running blood-testing startup Theranos. Her defense lawyers rested their case Wednesday shortly after she walked off the witness stand. That...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Ramesh Balwani
Person
Justin Sullivan
Ars Technica

Despite mountain of evidence, Elizabeth Holmes claims to remember things differently

In Elizabeth Holmes’ sixth day on the stand, the prosecution sought to undermine her previous testimony one piece of evidence at a time. On the stand, Holmes admitted to some mistakes. For other mistakes, she placed the blame on her colleagues. And in many cases, she simply couldn’t recall what had happened. The prosecution, though, had plenty of testimony, emails, and documents to refresh her memory.
POLITICS
biospace.com

Key Takeaways from Elizabeth Holmes' Seven-Day Testimony

After seven days on the witness stand, Elizabeth Holmes, the former chief executive officer of Theranos, has finished testifying in her defense against charges of massive fraud. Throughout her defense, she cast blame for Theranos' troubles on her former partner and lover, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, as well as subordinates who she claimed misled her.
BUSINESS
Radar Online.com

Theranos 'Fraudster' Elizabeth Holmes Fumbles Through Cross-Examination, Cries Amnesia

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes fumbled her way through her second day of cross-examination in her ongoing criminal fraud trial. Not only did the 37-year-old fallen health-tech boss from Silicon Valley admit to misleading a journalist about her blood-testing company's capabilities, she also cried amnesia with regard to forwarding the subsequently published piece – which contained untrue statements about Theranos' successes – to key investors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Secret#Verge#Coo#The Wall Street Journal#Fortune
NBC News

Holmes ends defense in Theranos fraud trial

After seven days, Elizabeth Holmes was her own final witness in her defense against federal fraud charges tied to her failed blood-testing startup as testimony concluded Wednesday in the Theranos trial. Wearing a royal blue dress and a black blazer, Holmes, Theranos' disgraced former CEO, parried with prosecutors, saying with...
BUSINESS
oxygen.com

'American Greed' Will Focus On Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes For Its 200th Episode

“American Greed” is coming back in 2022 with more riveting real-life tales of people who would do anything for money. The CNBC original series will kick off its 15th season on Jan. 5 with an episode on Joel Greenberg, “a privileged millennial from a rich Florida family” turned criminal, according to an “American Greed” press release. The former Florida tax collector, an infamous associate of Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking, wire fraud, identity theft, stalking and conspiracy in May.
TV SERIES
massdevice.com

Elizabeth Holmes testifies former Theranos president was abusive

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes faced cross-examination this week and emotionally recounted her relationship with former president Sunny Balwani. Holmes earlier this week testified that Balwani, who is her former romantic partner as well, was sexually and emotionally abusive throughout their relationship from 2009 to 2016. She also claimed that Balwani told her to rebuild herself and “become a new Elizabeth” to succeed at Theranos, according to multiple news reports.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NBC News

Theranos trial: Elizabeth Holmes testifies on relationship between her and Balwani

Oregon: Say Bye To Your Home Insurer In These Zip CodesHomeowners should read this! Uncover how much you should really pay for home insurance. Insurers hope less people know about this. ExpertsInMoney /. Oregon: Say Goodbye To Your Current Home Insurance In These Zip CodesHomeowners should read this! New "Tool"...
LAW
Business Insider

Check out the handwritten instructions Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes said her ex-boyfriend, who she claims was abusive, wrote for her

On Monday, Elizabeth Holmes testified that Ramesh Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and former president and COO, was abusive. Submitted evidence includes handwritten instructions Holmes claims Balwani wrote, per The Verge. The note includes advice such as spending at least 80% of time on things "most important to cash flow." A lawyer...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheDailyBeast

Elizabeth Holmes Breaks Down Reading Cringe Texts From Lover

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ defense includes her claim that associate and lover Sunny Balwani was a Svengali who sexually and emotionally abused her. But while Holmes was on the stand Tuesday, a prosecutor confronted her with lovey-dovey text messages between her and Balwani. CNBC reports that Holmes broke down as she read aloud some of the messages, which included such gooey Balwani lines as “U r God’s tigress and warrior. You are extraordinary,” with Holmes responding, “Coming from my tiger means the whole universe to me... I love you.” Holmes and Balwani are being tried separately for the same alleged crime: defrauding investors by hyping blood-testing technology that did not work.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Elizabeth Holmes Hit Up Rupert Murdoch to Kill WSJ’s Theranos Story

On her first day of cross-examination by prosecutors during her fraud trial, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes admitted that she tried to get News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch to kill a Wall Street Journal story into the company’s proclaimed revolutionary blood-testing technology. The jury was shown an email Holmes sent to Murdoch in September 2015, about a month before the story was published, in which she also tried to loop in editor-in-chief Gerard Baker. “As I’ve reflected on this, I thought that were I in your shoes I would want to know/be in the loop on this one,” Holmes wrote to him. “We are very much hoping that Gerard will meet with our team.” Holmes admitted on the stand the way she handled the story was “a disaster.” The story’s writer, John Carreyrou, told CNBC Tuesday, “I stand by every line of what I wrote.”
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

326K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy