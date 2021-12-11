'Drive slow in the snow': Driving tips ahead of potential winter storm

Ahead of a potential winter storm Friday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol offers driving tips so people make it home safely.

Wisconsinites aren't strangers to driving in severe weather, from icy roads to snow flurries.

"I slow down and drive what the conditions dictate," said Bob Bamforth, De Pere.

Before the winter storm hit town, many people went to the pump late Friday afternoon.

"I'm gassing the vehicles up. I think we're going to hunker down for the weekend and let the weather go past us," said Michael Bostedt, Green Bay.

St. Jennifer Austin, Wisconsin State Patrol, said it's best to stay home when road conditions are too severe. If people absolutely have to travel during the storm, Austin said drivers should first check their vehicles before leaving home.

"Are your tires ready? How are your tires looking? Also look at your windshield wipers. Are they functioning? Do you have windshield wiper fluid?" Austin said.

People need to remove all the snow from their vehicle before driving off. Scrape ice off headlights, taillights and windows.

When on the road, Austin said people need to go "slow in the snow." She said overpasses and bridges tend to ice up the quickest.

"When it is snowing out the road conditions can change very quickly. We can have ice on the roadway. We can have snow on the roadway. Or we can have dry pavement. And it can all happen in a very short amount of time," Austin said.

Visibility can be reduced during a snow event. Austin said people need to make sure their headlights are on, increase following distance and allow extra time to get to where they're going.

If a driver slides off the road into a ditch, Austin said they need to stay in their car and call 911 for assistance.