Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/10/21

This is a word-for-word transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia. Jonathan Linden: On December 1st, San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia was censured by a unanimous 7-0 vote by the City Council after being accused of misusing $10,000 in city funds, including using those funds to throw a party after his June State of the City address and not inviting any City Council members and many city officials. Last Friday, I spoke with Mayor Valdivia at Lytle Creek Park about the censure and how he plans to move forward from this. Here's part one of two of our conversation.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO