Riverside County, CA

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/10/21

By KVCR
 3 days ago
On Thursday, in Riverside County, there was a 22% increase in new Covid cases (550) compared to last week. There has been an...

KVCR NEWS

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

1.San Bernardino County was the scene of the first jury trial to be held via Zoom. 2.Riverside County has hired a former federal judge to review how social services may have failed the 13 children whose parents held them captive in their Perris home. 3.The proposed Congressional and Legislative district...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Jurupa Valley Looks to Restrict New Businesses That Will Create More Truck Traffic

The city calls it their “Truck Intensive Use Effort,” which is their attempt to better grasp the growing number of semi-tricks traveling through the city. Joe Perez is the Community Development Director with the City of Jurupa Valley. “When we start talking about uses that generate a lot of truck traffic, you’re looking at the impact that those trucks have on traffic congestion, they really beat up our infrastructure, our streets, and it creates potential air quality issues for our residents,” said Perez.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia Speaks Out About His Censure, Part 1

This is a word-for-word transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia. Jonathan Linden: On December 1st, San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia was censured by a unanimous 7-0 vote by the City Council after being accused of misusing $10,000 in city funds, including using those funds to throw a party after his June State of the City address and not inviting any City Council members and many city officials. Last Friday, I spoke with Mayor Valdivia at Lytle Creek Park about the censure and how he plans to move forward from this. Here's part one of two of our conversation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Poop sleuths hunt for early signs of omicron in sewage

Scientists have detected traces of omicron in wastewater in Houston, Boulder, Colo., and two cities in Northern California. It's a signal that indicates the coronavirus variant is present in those cities, and it highlights the useful data produced by wastewater surveillance research as omicron looms. Gathering this data requires careful...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

