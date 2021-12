The Jetta remains very important to Volkswagen. Sure, the company may credit many of its newfound successes to the expansion of its SUV offerings, but its mass-market sedan is still one of the most popular ways for people to join the VW family. As the third best-selling vehicle in VW's lineup, the automaker handed down some very mild changes as part of a midcycle refresh, and the result is a sedan that's still quite good, whether you want it sporty or not.

