Oxford Teachers Union Breaks Silence After Shooting

A college student in Florida is facing a slew of charges after tipsters informed police that he was planning to “enact a Columbine” on campus, a reference to the 1999 Colorado school shooting that killed 15, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a news conference. John Hagins, 19, who attends Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and allegedly planned to carry out the mass shooting on the last day of school before winter break, was arrested Thursday outside his apartment. He is accused of attempted first-degree homicide, terrorism, and making written threats to injure or kill, according to authorities. When cops went to detain Hagins, they found a Kel Tec SUB2000 collapsible rifle in Hagins’ backpack along with “hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” Daytona Beach police said in a news release. “It appears Hagins sold his vehicle to purchase that gun and ammunition.” “Detectives are still trying to piece together the exact motive, but we have learned that Hagins was in danger of failing classes at [Embry-Riddle] and was also cited for a traffic infraction while on campus yesterday,” the release said. Hagins is now jailed without bond.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO