ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Douglas Lake Levels

By Dylan Young, Assistant Sports Editor
Citizen Tribune
 5 days ago

Douglas Dam is on the French Broad...

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mobridge Tribune

Spring will tell the tale of Lake Oahe water levels

The driftwood of cottonwood and elms that is washed up on the banks of the Grand River sits high on dry ground now as the water rests low and stagnant after a nearly snowless winter and a summer with little rain. Where the surface of Lake Oahe typically sits at...
MOBRIDGE, SD
CBS San Francisco

Storm Prompts Marin Water Officials To Consider Lifting Some Water Restrictions

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — The latest atmospheric river to pass through Northern California has prompted Marin Water officials to consider rolling back water restrictions, despite current drought conditions. This weekend’s intense storm brought more than 11 inches of rain to Mount Tamalpais, drenching Marin County and filling up reservoirs. “I hear it’s making a little bit of difference but could absolutely use a whole winter of it,” says Marin resident Alison Campagna. Marin Water says the capacity in 7 of its reservoirs have jumped up to 64%. “At this point, we’re not far off from Marin’s historical average capacity for the same...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#East Tennessee#French Broad River
kdal610.com

Water Level Decline Continues On Lake Superior

UNDATED (KDAL) – Drier than average weather of the last several months has continued to bring down the water levels on Lake Superior. At the beginning of December, the International Lake Superior Board of Control says the lake is 5.1 inches below the long term average and 15 inches below the levels last year at this time.
ENVIRONMENT
Only In Washington

The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail

Once upon a time, in the 1880s, the town of Franklin was established in east King County. And while its limited run was full of tragedy before it became a ghost town around 1919, for a time, it was a successful coal mining town. And you can still explore it if you’re willing to enjoy […] The post The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Herald-Palladium

Lake Michigan water levels continue to fall

After dealing with record-high water levels in 2020 and higher-than-normal water levels this year, lakeshore communities have received good news. Thanks to drier-than-average weather and water supply conditions, Lake Michigan-Huron water levels declined more than average for the month of November. Weather and water-supply conditions on Lake Michigan-Huron were well-below...
POLITICS
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Griffin discusses causes, concerns over high lake levels

OSWEGO — Some area residents have voiced concerns about the recent high water levels of Lake Ontario, with memories of the flooding issues of 2017 and 2019 still fresh in their minds. Considering the above-average precipitation the area has seen in recent months and the 5,000 square miles of watershed...
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Chatridge 3 Fire Burns Close To Homes In Douglas County Near Chatfield State Park

(CBS4) – South Metro Fire Department responded to a fast-moving grass fire along Santa Fe Drive late Tuesday morning and worked quickly to try to contain it. It was named the Chatridge 3 Fire and a pre-evacuation order was issued for Chatfield Estates. (credit: CBS) The wildfire is in Douglas County near the intersection of Highway 85 and Titan Road, close to the southeast corner of Chatfield State Park. There were no injuries initially reported and the fire was described as being about 10 acres. Firefighters were working to protect at least one structure from the fire. The burn area is close to several large homes. (credit: CBS) Smoke from the fire was being stoked by strong winds. At 11:30 a.m. firefighters were hopeful that they would get 100% containment on the fire soon. Update: Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. A pre-evacuation order was issued for Chatfield Estates. Firefighters are working toward 100% containment, battling high winds and dry grasses. No injuries have occurred and no structures have been damaged. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/TsElco4CJA — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 14, 2021
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
LEBEC, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Intense Storm Bringing Hurricane Force Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit CBS4 When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day! Credit CBS4 The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Your First Alert To Any Chance For A White Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26. The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds. (credit: College of DuPage) When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

States to sign voluntary cutbacks of Colorado River water

To help stave off another round of mandatory cutbacks, water leaders for Arizona Nevada and California are preparing to sign an agreement that would voluntarily reduce Colorado River water to the lower basin states by 500,000 acre-feet — enough to supply about 750,000 households for a year — for both 2022 and 2023.The agreement, known as the “500+ Plan”, would require millions of dollars from each state over two years — $60 million from Arizona, $20 million from Nevada and $20 million from California with federal matching dollars — to fund payments for water use reduction and efficiency...
POLITICS
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snow Brings Blizzard-Like Conditions

NYACK (CBS13) – Snow, slush, and potential for sliding is overtaking the Sierra. “It’s really bad right now, really bad. I’ve never had to put chains on my truck,” said driver Christopher Ramos. The winter storm in the Sierra brought drivers to a halt in Nyack to put on chains — required to travel any further up the mountain. “Sacramento is just rainy, but once you started driving it started snowing. It’s just really bad, kind of crazy, can’t even see,” said Jaqueline Garcia. Charitie Bolling-Tosuner and her family are heading to their annual winter vacation in Reno but it’s their first year trying...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River: Powerful Storm Fills Marin County Reservoirs, Creeks

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX 5) — As the powerful atmospheric river roared through the North Bay on Monday, filling up reservoirs and creeks, water officials noted more is needed to emerge from the severe drought. For anyone who tried to get outside while the rain stopped in Marin, it was very easy to get caught in the next round. “I mean, it was sunny earlier on,” said cyclist Matt Smith. “I didn’t expect it to turn quite like this.” The wind and rain came roaring back over Mount Tam on Monday afternoon. The upper mountain was closed and traffic on the lower roads was...
ENVIRONMENT
Record-Courier

Indoor farmers coming to Douglas

On Thursday, new Douglas County indoor farming technology company Local Bounti Corp., was approved for $1 million in tax abatements by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development Board. Based out of Hamilton, Mont., the company will be required to create 65 jobs in the first two years of operation...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy