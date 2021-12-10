Douglas Lake Levels

(CBS4) – South Metro Fire Department responded to a fast-moving grass fire along Santa Fe Drive late Tuesday morning and worked quickly to try to contain it. It was named the Chatridge 3 Fire and a pre-evacuation order was issued for Chatfield Estates. (credit: CBS) The wildfire is in Douglas County near the intersection of Highway 85 and Titan Road, close to the southeast corner of Chatfield State Park. There were no injuries initially reported and the fire was described as being about 10 acres. Firefighters were working to protect at least one structure from the fire. The burn area is close to several large homes. (credit: CBS) Smoke from the fire was being stoked by strong winds. At 11:30 a.m. firefighters were hopeful that they would get 100% containment on the fire soon. Update: Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. A pre-evacuation order was issued for Chatfield Estates. Firefighters are working toward 100% containment, battling high winds and dry grasses. No injuries have occurred and no structures have been damaged. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/TsElco4CJA — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 14, 2021

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO