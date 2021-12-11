Woman reported missing out of Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing single mother, last seen Thursday at 5 p.m.
Troopers are searching for missing 24-year-old Emily Smith. According to her father, her last known location was at the Bruce Apartments getting out of a taxi.
Smith is 5 foot 11, around 145 pounds with green eyes. She was last seen wearing blue sweats. Her family says she is a diabetic and requires medication.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Kentucky State Police at (606) 928-6421.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 7