1 Person Dead at Scene of Residential Fire in Huntington Harbour

HUNTINGTON HARBOUR (CNS) - One person died today in a fire that damaged a residence in Huntington Harbour.

The fire was reported about 10 a.m. in the 16000 block of Harbou Lane, said Jennifer Carey of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

``Crews were notified prior to arrival that potential victims may be trapped inside,'' Carey said in a statement.

Arriving Huntington Beach Fire Department personnel found a person described only as a ``male'' dead in front of the residence, Carey said, noting that the person ``appeared to have been removed from the home by a neighbor.''

Information was not immediately available on the dead person's identity.

``HBFD crews initiated a fire attack and quickly made entry into the residence in search of additional victims,'' Carey said. ``As a precautionary measure, firefighters also evacuated adjoining structures. No other victims were located and no other adjoining structures were damaged.''

The fire was extinguished within an hour and 15 minutes. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

``The Huntington Beach Police Department is also on scene working with the HBFD to investigate the incident and fatality,'' Carey said.

People were urged to stay away from the area Friday afternoon while the investigation was conducted.

