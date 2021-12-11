ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

1 Person Dead at Scene of Residential Fire in Huntington Harbour

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19C0dF_0dJuiayX00
Photo: Getty Images

HUNTINGTON HARBOUR (CNS) - One person died today in a fire that damaged a residence in Huntington Harbour.

The fire was reported about 10 a.m. in the 16000 block of Harbou Lane, said Jennifer Carey of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

``Crews were notified prior to arrival that potential victims may be trapped inside,'' Carey said in a statement.

Arriving Huntington Beach Fire Department personnel found a person described only as a ``male'' dead in front of the residence, Carey said, noting that the person ``appeared to have been removed from the home by a neighbor.''

Information was not immediately available on the dead person's identity.

``HBFD crews initiated a fire attack and quickly made entry into the residence in search of additional victims,'' Carey said. ``As a precautionary measure, firefighters also evacuated adjoining structures. No other victims were located and no other adjoining structures were damaged.''

The fire was extinguished within an hour and 15 minutes. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

``The Huntington Beach Police Department is also on scene working with the HBFD to investigate the incident and fatality,'' Carey said.

People were urged to stay away from the area Friday afternoon while the investigation was conducted.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Hbfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy