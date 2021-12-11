‘It’s time to prepare;’ Severe storms will hit central Kentucky tonight, how to be prepared

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – “It’s the time to prepare,” FOX 56 Meteorologist Justin Logan said, as the first piece of advice to Kentuckians ahead of the Friday severe storm system .

The severe storm is expected to hit central Kentucky around midnight and last until Saturday morning around 10 a.m.

The key message is to start preparing: start by putting batteries in your National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio, or turn on your cellular weather notifications so you can get alerted if you’re already sleeping.

Emergency Operations Manager, Tim Brandewie, shows the NOAA weather radio as an important tool to be alerted through overnight. (Danielle Miskell)

Gusting winds and even tornados are a possibility tonight, so figure out a shelter in your home. The basement or lowest floor is the best place to go.

If you don’t have either, a room without windows that has many walls between you and the outside part of your home is key. A closest, hallway, or bathroom is also considered safe.

Make sure you have stocked essentials in those safe places: shoes, blankets, pillows, food, water, batteries.

A list of essentials to have in your home’s designated place of shelter. (Danielle Miskell)

Logan suggests doing that beforehand because, in the moment of a severe weather impact, you’re not going to have time to grab all the essentials you’ll need. You will just think about how to get yourself to a safe place.

Another safety tip before going to bed tonight is to check your yard. Grab all loose items so they don’t have the risk of being picked up by gusting winds and causing damage.

At the Lexington Emergency Management Center, a team stands by along with the division of Enhanced 911 to mitigate any issues caused by the overnight storm.

Emergency operations manager, Tim Brandewie, will be starting at 3 a.m. to monitor the storm’s activity.

“If it turns dire, I will log on and start looking at our data. I’ll be looking at traffic conditions, I’ll be looking at power, cause that’s going to give me an indicator if we’re starting to sustain damage, I’ll be looking at if the fire department’s out looking at limbs and trees,” Brandewie said.

Brandewie anticipates isolated power outages, limb damages, and flash flooding across Lexington overnight.

From what he could see as of this afternoon, the storm is expected to pass through Western Kentucky.

FOX 56’s Weather Graph shows chances for high winds, tornados, large hail, and flooding in Lexington. (Danielle Miskell)

So the last safety tip is for drivers. If you have to drive tonight, consider canceling going anywhere.

“Don’t let your guard down. That’s something we always like to drive home. always better to be prepared than underprepared,” Logan said.

To turn on weather notifications or to access a power outage map in the event your area is affected, visit: BeReadyHome – Be Ready Lexington

