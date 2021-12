This past week when students were walking to go eat in the Serve, a huge sign had been put up with the question, “What should we do with $25,000?”. Written up on the sign with a huge circle around it was “the drunk bus”. The “drunk bus” was a bus that took students to and from the bars in Storm Lake during the weekend. This has been a tradition on and off at BVU for decades. Last year because of Covid-19, it was not available for students to use, and the service was not brought back for this year. It is unclear why the riding service did not return; a few possibilities are the cost and having nobody to drive the bus. From the sign, it’s clear students want this service back.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO