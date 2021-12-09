ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

One Hand Clapping Review (PS4) – Fine Tuned

By Kat Bullock
fingerguns.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver felt like you wanted to move things with your bellowing voice, as if you were a God? Well now you can! One Hand Clapping – The Finger Guns Review. First thing’s first; I don’t sing. I act, I dance, I direct. If there is one thing you can know about...

fingerguns.net

Comments / 0

Related
pcinvasion.com

Chorus review — Everybody’s singing out of tune

Chorus intrigued me when it was first announced, and then — silence. Once we finally got a press preview (including a bit of the game itself), I was left feeling cold. Perhaps I should have listened to those memories, not even months old, instead of stepping forth to review it. The full Chorus experience barely warmed me up.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

The Wild at Heart Review – Walk on the Wild Side (PS4)

One of the first things that you’ll notice about The Wild at Heart is how utterly beautiful it is. The art style is full of color and wonderful hand drawn details that mean that it wouldn’t look out of place in an illustration from a children’s novel. This isn’t a game that favors style over substance though, it’s a brilliantly clever little puzzle game where you’ll also get to amass an army of adorable forest critters.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm Review (PS4) – Deep Fried and Horror Tied

Combining horror with cooking, Happy’s Humble Burger Farm impresses and disappoints in equal measure. The Finger Guns review. Despite having never played the Five Nights At Freddy’s series, I’ve seen plenty of the jump scares and reaction to its uniquely terrifying offering. Meanwhile, I’ve played a lot of Overcooked 1 & 2, having a joyous time navigating its chaotic but hilariously entertaining co-op action of messing up order after order of food. If it sounds like I’m rambling, I promise you I’m not, it just turns out Happy’s Humble Burger Farm is a spirited, if somewhat lacklustre, combination of both of these approaches.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Beyond A Steel Sky Review (PS4) – A Thoroughly Absorbing And Compelling Sci-fi Adventure

Beyond A Steel Sky PS4 Review Twenty six years after the highly lauded point and click sci-fi adventure Beneath a Steel Sky was released on PC and the Commodore Amiga, the same team have reunited for the sequel Beyond a Steel Sky. Featuring the same lead character Robert Foster, and set in the same dystopian Australia of the future, the new story concerns our protagonist’s search for a missing boy abducted from the desert wastelands around Union City which leads him into the metropolis to uncover the truth. Visually, the cel-shaded 3D world bears little resemblance to the original 2D game from 1994, but has the gameplay moved on enough to make it a worthy successor for this generation of gamers?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Game Design#Ps4#One Hand Clapping#Puzzle Game#The Finger Guns Review#Finger Guns Hq#Karaoke
fingerguns.net

Rubber Bandits Review (PS4) – Laggy Lackies

Rubber Bandits is a multiplayer party brawl that can be played online or amongst your friends, but is it worth it? The Finger Guns Review. Rubber Bandits is a multiplayer game where you assume the position of a prisoner, robber, bandit, criminal – however you want to put it. Your role in this is to get as much loot as you can and then escape. Almost like a bank heist. The only hitch in this plan is that there are 3 other robbers in the area, all trying to do the same thing.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

The Sundew Review (PC)

Everyone has bad days sometimes, and The Sundew inserts the player into a particularly rotten one for Anna Isolde, a cybernetic police officer in 2050s Japan. Waking up next to a snoring on-and-off lover, she finds herself with a cracking headache and a broken bot-taxi terminal rendering her unable to get to her job in a timely fashion, and she has to use lateral thinking to work it out – almost as if she was some sort of point-and-click adventure protagonist…
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

To The Rescue! Review (PC)

Reviewing games is interesting — you can never tell from the cover alone which games you’ll just go through the paces with and which ones will sink their teeth into you. It doesn’t matter if the game isn’t the prettiest or perhaps has some issues; all it takes is spending a little time with it to understand its true nature. Much like adopting a pet from a shelter, you might come in with preconceived notions, only to abandon them once a certain spark changes your mind. To me, To The Rescue! is like the cute yet troubled dog who needs a little TLC to really shine, but once it does, this one will indisputably become best in show.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
heypoorplayer.com

Wytchwood Review (PC)

Oh good, you’re awake. Finally. You’ve been sleeping for aaaaaages. Or not. Hard to say really, as time seems to flow differently around your… rather humble abode. Anyway, to business — I’m here to collect. You know, our agreement? Why are you looking at me like that, did you hit your head or something? You owe me, and I’m saying it’s time to pay up. I don’t care if you’ve forgotten about our contract, a deal’s a deal. So while you’re running around and fulfilling your half of the agreement, maybe something will spark in that memory bank of yours and remind you why you asked for my assistance in the first place… and why it comes with such a heavy price.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – Free Hand For a Tough Cop (1976)

Free Hand For a Tough Cop, 1976. Directed by Umberto Lenzi. Starring Tomas Milian, Henry Silva, Claudio Cassinelli, Nicoletta Machiavelli, and Dana Ghia. A cop recruits a criminal and his cohorts to help track down a violent crime lord who has kidnapped the ill daughter of a rich family. When...
MOVIES
softpedia.com

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered Review (Xbox One)

Sam and Max are two characters who benefited most by the trend of adventure revival in the last years. No other game or franchise, that was taken off the imaginary shelf, dusted and polished, got so much limelight as the crazy duo of the hound and the rabbit. Some of the jokes might be stale, but Sam and Max are still memorably politically incorrect and can offer some laughs.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Rune Factory 4 Special Review (PS4) – Good, Yet A Dated Genre Starting Point For Newcomers

Rune Factory 4 Special Review (PS4) – Games like Stardew Valley owe a lot to the original farm-life sim titles like Story of Seasons and Doraemon and even Animal Crossing. They all paved the way for modern success of the genre. This re-release of Rune Factory 4 Special, originally on the 3DS, gives people a chance to play the game on a different platform. Does this portable title translate well to the home console?
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Collapsed (Xbox One) Review

In a world where roguelike/roguelite games are thriving—such as Hades and Returnal—Collapsed is like a simplified version of these titles. I love the mystery behind the game because there is not a linear story set. The tutorial was helpful for learning the combat system, which is simple 2D side-scrolling shooting that many fans of Dead Cells can appreciate. If you have not played that either, think back to the old Super Mario or Mega Man games—it is like that.
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

One Must Fall: 2097 (PC, MS-DOS) Retro Game Review

***One Must Fall 2097*** is a fighting game developed by brothers Rob and Ryan Elam under the name **Diversions Entertainment** and published by **Epic MegaGames** on 10 October 1994. The premise of the game is set in the year 2097 (hence the title) and focuses on **HARs (Human Assisted Robots) to perform tasks that would otherwise be considered too dangerous for an actual human being to carry out. This is one of the first fighting games to actually feature a story behind the all-too-common martial arts tournament. Before each fight, both fighters will briefly converse with each other and their initial rapport will be either friendly, hostile or neutral.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Ultra Mission Review (PSVita) – Going Out With A Whisper

Probably the PlayStation Vita’s last ever release, Ultra Mission isn’t quite the explosive ending to the Sony handheld many would have hoped for. The Finger Guns Review. “It has been an awesome decade with our beloved handheld. We are so grateful to have been a part of its history. Thank you, PS Vita! And thank you as well, player!“
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Super Impossible Road Review (Switch) – Roll With It

I used to have anger issues with gaming. When I couldn’t pause on Mortal Kombat II, I kicked the SNES (didn’t realise that was part of the game). Jinpachi Mishima had me swing a PS2 controller into the floor, and it exploded. I thought I was getting better… until Super Impossible Road came along.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

The Game Awards 2021 – The Trailers

TUNIC – MARCH 16TH XBOX ONE / XBOX SERIES. SLITTERHEAD – FROM SILENT HILL CREATOR and BOKEH GAME STUDIO. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyUGYL9aSww – (Can’t be embedded) NIGHTINGALE. SOMERVILLE – JUMPSHIP. THE LORD OF THE RINGS GOLLUM. CUPHEAD D.L.C. ISLAND – JUNE 30TH 2022. SONIC FRONTIERS –...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy