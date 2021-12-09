One Hand Clapping Review (PS4) – Fine Tuned

Oh good, you’re awake. Finally. You’ve been sleeping for aaaaaages. Or not. Hard to say really, as time seems to flow differently around your… rather humble abode. Anyway, to business — I’m here to collect. You know, our agreement? Why are you looking at me like that, did you hit your head or something? You owe me, and I’m saying it’s time to pay up. I don’t care if you’ve forgotten about our contract, a deal’s a deal. So while you’re running around and fulfilling your half of the agreement, maybe something will spark in that memory bank of yours and remind you why you asked for my assistance in the first place… and why it comes with such a heavy price.
