As he closes in on the all-time 3-point record, Steph Curry insists it's not weighing on his mind. He is human, however — despite indications to the contrary — and it's clear he has given it some thought. You could create a narrative for any of these next four games coming up," Curry said Friday evening outside the Temple University gym, where the Warriors hosted practice before kicking off a five-game road trip Saturday against the 76ers.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO