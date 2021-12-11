ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Lighthouse Christmas

 3 days ago

Enjoy a self-guided family holiday tour where you...

Only In New Jersey

The Lighthouse Walk In New Jersey That Offers Unforgettable Views

New Jersey is a place with strong ties to the ocean. Historically, it's been an important part of the state's development, and of course, the gorgeous beaches have firmly put New Jersey on the map as a desirable place to be. Naturally, there are a ton of lighthouses here then — so why not try a gorgeous walk to an iconic New Jersey lighthouse?
danspapers.com

Dan's Cover Artist Mike Stanko Celebrates Montauk Lighthouse at Christmastime

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Popular East End painter and Dan's Papers cover artist Mike Stanko is back for our December 10, 2021 issue with a festive cover featuring the Montauk Lighthouse lit for the holiday season. Here, he chats about creating this piece, fond holiday memories and seasonal inspirations.
MONTAUK, NY
Only In Maine

This Secluded Lighthouse And State Park In Maine Is So Worthy Of An Adventure

One of our favorite things about Maine is just how big it is! You can have a completely different adventure in many parts of the state and each trip might feel like a whole new place. From the mountains to the coast, we love exploring as much as we can. Lately, we've been trying to […] The post This Secluded Lighthouse And State Park In Maine Is So Worthy Of An Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
reportertoday.com

Lighthouse Gift Membership

Getting anxious about holiday shopping? Mailing packages? Right sizes? This year, give a unique gift that isn't sold in a store, doesn't get delivered by a truck and fits everyone. A gift membership to Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse will solve your gift-giving problems and help preserve a vital, local historic landmark. December 1 marked the 150th anniversary of the first lighting of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse look forward to celebrating the 150th year in 2022 with renewed enthusiasm.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
northernexpress.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
northernexpress.com

Charlevoix Circle mARkeT

Nov. 19 - Dec. 30. Featuring local handmade items, original art, & locally produced specialty treats. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 19 from 5-7pm with complimentary food, drinks & entertainment. Closed on Sundays.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
krcrtv.com

Holidays in Trinidad kicking off with rare lighthouse tour for 150th anniversary

TRINIDAD, Calif. — The 8th Annual "Holidays in Trinidad" will kick off Saturday with the Historic Trinidad Head Lighthouse celebrating its 150th anniversary. An event will be held Saturday morning marking the occasion including a rare public tour of the lighthouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and living history performances from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m The working lighthouse was first built back in 1871 and for its 150th anniversary, the Bureau of Land Management and its partnerswill be celebrating in a big way. Following the lighthouse tour, visitors are encouraged to hike the remainder of the 1.5-mile loop trail at Trinidad head.
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Celebrate the Trinidad Lighthouse

Guided walks, living history performances, and a book signing are highlights of a celebration marking the 150th anniversary of the Trinidad Lighthouse set for Saturday, Dec. 4, at the historic lighthouse on Trinidad Head. Events run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can meet for tours and information at...
TRINIDAD, CA
northernexpress.com

Merry Marketplace

This will run three consecutive weekends, & each weekend will feature a different group of artists & artisans. There will be fun holiday workshops where you can make your own ornaments, holiday decor & gifts.
northernexpress.com

Winter Wonderland

Mrs. Claus will be reading stories throughout the day. Explore the magical wonderland in new locations, both outdoors & in the frozen Knight's Castle. Enjoy holiday-themed games, a craft, & hot cocoa. Keep an eye out for Santa!
northernexpress.com

Small Works Holiday Exhibition

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs through Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC's holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
northernexpress.com

Join in the Holiday Spirit

Bring new hats, mittens & socks to East Jordan's 4Front Credit Union, Charlevoix State Bank, or Huntington Bank through Dec. 10 & hang them on the Christmas tree. Care & Share will distribute them.
EAST JORDAN, MI
thecranberryeagle.com

Lighthouse Toy Shoppe shares the joy of giving, receiving

Parents whose children might otherwise have no presents under the tree selected six free gifts for each child Saturday and had them wrapped at the annual Lighthouse Foundation Toy Shoppe. Theresa Rodriguez, the foundation's Toy Shoppe coordinator, said nearly 200 families signed up this year to receive toys for 360...
GIBSONIA, PA
northernexpress.com

Winter Sounds Sing Along

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. A family-friendly celebration of the season, with hot cocoa & cider, a bonfire, winter hike through the woods, & a half-hour outdoor performance by TC West Middle School Madrigal Singers. $10 suggested donation per adult; children free.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
reportertoday.com

Friends Of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse Celebrate 150th Anniversary Lighting

The year-long celebration leading up to the 150th anniversary of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse in Riverside came to a close recently. December 1, 1871 was the official first lighting of the lamp in the beacon that still guides mariners in upper Narragansett Bay. Throughout the year, Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
New York Only

This Lighthouse In New York Has A Truly Creepy History

Most lighthouses have a touch of creepiness about them. They're often quite isolated from everywhere else. It's haunting to imagine lighthouse keepers of the past stuck in one for months on end. You can imagine the extreme isolation and the sounds of the waves crashing against the rocks in the night. One lighthouse in New York that's even spookier than most is the creepily-named Execution Rocks Lighthouse. This place has a history that manages to be as bone-chilling as its name.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northernexpress.com

Brasserie Amie's Eggnog

It's officially eggnog season, folks, and Brasserie Amie's traditional prep is putting the store-bought swill to shame. Creamy and light, with just a hint of decadence, this O.G. cocktail recipe has a reputation for changing the minds of even the egg averse. The secret? A scratch-made drinking "custard" courtesy of bar lead, AnnMarie Hickman. "I've been making eggnog since I could stand," she says, "so I'm always really excited to [serve] it." For this bevy's velvety base, Hickman mixes heavy cream with sugar, whole eggs, and a little milk, before stirring in a woodsy blend of cinnamon and baking spice. Once everything is cooked and cooled, this dessert-in-a-glass is finished with a spike of classic Hennessey Cognac — though the bar also serves a nonalcoholic 'nog — and a touch of cask-aged maple syrup. Served up in a coup and garnished with plenty of fresh-grated nutmeg, this timeless holiday treat will take you back to Christmases of yore (and Brasserie Amie's bar) again and again while it's available, all December. $11 per glass; $6 N/A. Find Brasserie Amie at 160 E. Front St., in Traverse City. (231) 753-3161. www.brasserieamie.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Gingerbread House Building & Decorating

The center will supply all of the frosting & decorations plus snacks & hot cocoa. Sign up at the BIC Center Front Desk or by calling: 231-448-2022. Sixth grade & younger will start at 3pm. 9th-12th graders can volunteer. Afterwards, watch "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas" with free popcorn. 7th-12th graders start at 5pm. Finish with the movie "Elf."

