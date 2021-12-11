ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Public safety officer now recovering after a shootout on Georgia Ave.

By Ashley Jones
 3 days ago

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – 15-year veteran, Lt. Aaron Fittery suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following a shootout on Georgia Avenue. Chief of Police, John Thomas says he’s back home and now recovering. The suspect, 42-year-old, Thomas Arrington, has been arrested and is charged with attempted murder. Those charges could pile up as the investigation unfolds.
Gunshots erupting last night following a collision on Georgia Avenue in North Augusta.

“It was very, very loud, there were so many,” said Jessica Boyd.


Jessica Boyd is the owner of Air Workshop in North Augusta. Her store is just a few feet away from where the shooting happened. She and another employee saw everything unfold.

“We saw the black truck go by and then it was a line of SUV’s that stopped out in front. Then the police officers jumped out of the car, they all had their guns and were already ducking for cover,” said Boyd.


Boyd was able to see it all from her storefront window. When she saw the guns come out she and the other employee ran to the back of the store and locked the doors.

“I was concerned for myself, my employees, for everybody in this area, but I think they did a fantastic job,” said Boyd.


The bullet holes left in Lt. Fittery’s cruiser tells only part of the story. Boyd says there were dozens of evidence markers where casings were found. Chief of Police North Augusta Public Safety, John Thomas says the suspect 42-year-old Thomas Airrington led police on a chase after a resident called in suspicious activity.

“We in turn spotted the vehicle and obviously tried to attempt to stop that vehicle. The suspect fled in the vehicle which caused a collision,” said Chief of Police John Thomas.


That crash was at the intersection of Martintown Rd and Georgia Ave. Chief Thomas he does not know the conditions of the people involved in that accident.

“The suspect continues down Georgia Ave. and exits the truck and as you have seen and heard from the previous report shots were fired so at that point he opened fire on our officers,” said Chief Thomas.


Chief Thomas is calling it a miracle that no one else was hurt, but there was some concern from people who live nearby about their safety after being involved in the crossfire.

“A couple officers were involved in returning fire to the suspects, but I think you have to understand to the training and restraint that I talked about during that time of day. You know a lot of people talked about what happened here, but we have to look beyond the sights of a gun we have to look at what’s in our view what’s in our vision what kind of crossfire we’re going to get into, so my hats off and kudos to our department,” said Chief Thomas.

North Augusta Public safety is asking for the person who took Lt. Fittery to the hospital to come forward. Police officials say, Arrington, the suspect, had an extensive criminal background. We’re still gathering more information on that. Check back here for updates.

‘Large, pink and elusive’ SC police looking for large, destructive pig

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A city in South Carolina is on the hunt for what was described as a large and destructive pig. The Sumter Police Department said they began receiving calls about the pig over the weekend. “Whether former pet or intended produce, this fellow has been wreaking havoc in the Freedom Boulevard area,” […]
SUMTER, SC
Augusta man reported missing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Authorities say Elton Beasley was last seen leaving his home on the 2900 block of Old Barton Chapel Road on Thursday, December 9 at about approximately 12 p.m. He was last seen wearing a yellow safety vest and riding a […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Suspect wounded by homeowner after break-in

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A suspect was wounded following a break-in in Augusta. Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday, December 11, at 1:26 a.m., in the 2800 block of Crosscreek Road. When authorities arrived at the location, deputies learned two people entered the home, one person fled and the other person was confronted […]
AUGUSTA, GA
16-year-old killed in McCormick County crash

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in McCormick County. According to McCormick County Coroner Faye Puckett, the victim is identified as Lena Dewolfe, 16, of North Augusta. Troopers say the incident took place a little after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 on SC 23 about 10 miles west […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
Alex Murdaugh to have bond hearing Monday morning

(WSPA/ AP) – Alex Murdaugh will have a bond hearing on Monday morning. A prominent South Carolina attorney whose wife and son were gunned down six months ago in unsolved killings was indicted Thursday on 21 more charges that he stole settlement and other money from clients. When combined with previous charges from the state grand jury, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
SC Hwy 39 in Saluda shutdown due to terrible crash

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a crash in Saluda. Details are limited, but we do know the crash happened on SC Hwy 39 (Ridge Spring Highway) near Murphy Farm Road. At the time the roadway near that area is shutdown as SCHP investigates. It was a single vehicle crash […]
SALUDA, SC
Brawl at North Augusta High caught on camera; parents, others react

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Wild brawl caught on cell phone video. The incident happened recently at North Augusta high school involving two students. “I would’ve got off work and would’ve ran to that job and find out, hey, where’s security at?,” Michael Parrish told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident. […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Judge grants $7M bond, sets conditions for Alex Murdaugh on State Grand Jury charges

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh appeared in a virtual bond court Monday morning where he faced a slew of charges handed down from a State Grand Jury. Murdaugh was first hit with five indictments, totaling 27 charges, on November 18th. It was later announced the grand jury brought seven new indictments against the […]
LAW
Eleven Georgia men indicted for illegal firearms possession & drugs, several from the CSRA

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Eleven defendants face federal charges including illegal possession of firearms and drug possession after separate indictments by a grand jury. The indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), […]
GEORGIA STATE
Local donation drives give back to tornado victims in Kentucky

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Local companies  in Augusta are now partnering up to give back to families in Kentucky after tornadoes devastated the area and destroyed more than a thousand homes. Leaders from Augusta Marriott are partnering with KAMO to collect donations to send to Kentucky. Items like non perishable food, blankets and diapers […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RCSO searching for Home Invasion suspect

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s is requesting the public’s help in locating a Home Invasion suspect. 23-year old Mitchell Taylor is wanted for an incident that happened on December 9th. Authorities say Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that comes in contact with Mitchell Taylor or has any information as to […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd. Deputies responded to the Smart Grocery, 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned two people in separate vehicles fired several shots at each other before driving off in separate directions. While […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Arkansas nursing home hit by tornado killing two, injuring five

MONETTE, Ark. (WREG/KTLA/KARK)– A Northeast Arkansas nursing home was hit by a tornado, leaving two dead and five injured. Craighead County Judge Marvin Day confirms two are dead, and five seriously injured at Monette Manor in Monette, Arkansas. At one point 20 were trapped in the nursing home. This is a developing story, updates will […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Families homeless after South Augusta apartment fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Several families are homeless after a devastating fire at Azalea Park Apartments. Augusta Fire and EMA responded to the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, flames were burning through the roof. “I looked out the window and saw a building on fire,” Jimmie Ashford said. “I was concerned because […]
AUGUSTA, GA
